“Your PVC is your power, use it”- Jennifer Abubakar

Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr (Mrs) Jennifer Douglas-Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), and use it to vote out the current government if they must enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Mrs. Abubakar who has been accompanying her husband in a series of campaign rally in the South-east and South-south regions across the country, on Saturday in Umuahia, Abia state, tasks “Abians” to get their PVCs and vote out the incumbent government come February 16.

According to her, “If you are tired of the hunger and starvation, joblessness and insecurity in this country, then go and get your PVC and vote for Atiku at the forth coming polls, on February 16.”

She expressed confidence that her husband, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, possesses all it takes to address the economic and security challenges that have bedeviled this country.

She told the electorates that Abubakar will tap from his wealth of knowledge and experience to “get Nigeria working again.”

She averred that she has known Atiku for quite a long period of time and can vouch for his competence.

“I have known Atiku for over 35 years, and I make bold to say that he is the right man to revive Nigeria’s economy as well as empower the youths and women.

“Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate to salvage this country from the current economic decadence. His administration will give special recognition to the youths and women of Nigeria. He will tackle issues of security and unemployment,” she added.

Speaking at the Presidential rally at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium , in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, she asserted that the presence of the tumultuous crowd that filled the stadium to capacity contradicts speculations that Ebonyi state is not a PDP state.

“They said your governor David Umahi doesn’t like PDP and doesn’t want Atiku to win. With this overwhelming crowd here today, isn’t it obvious that he is totally in support of PDP?” she asked.

While appreciating Ebonyi people for their massive turn out and support, she urged them to come out en mass and cast their votes for the duo of Atiku and Obi Presidential ticket and all the candidates of PDP.

“I want to call on all the youths and women of Ebonyi state, to come out en mass to vote for Atiku and Obi, and all the contesting PDP candidates.”