Your Luck Today

By Joshua Adeyemo Phone 08056180139

SAGITARIUS; Although there will be challenges here is a day when things will eventually go according to your plans. Don’t take friends for granted.

CAPRICORN; From now until next few days you will need to be as practical as possible along your career line; this is the wrong time to experiment with new ideas.

AQUARIUS; You may not be in total control of your mind till around 5.36pm. That is to say you will need practical approach in all you do today. Be more careful.

PISCES; Continue to be more careful about proposals having to do with joint ventures. Yet that is not to say you can not take good advice. Prepare to work harder.

ARIES; You stand good chance to extend favourable events of yesterday both at work and on matters-of-the-heart. Watch what you sign before 5.36pm.

TAURUS; Young-at-heart may be willing to give priority attention to sentimental related issues probably because of yesterday’s success.

GEMINI; Refuse to become mentally arrogant or else you would be working against your own interest. Your love life will continue to enjoy favourable aspects.

CANCER; Financial success is within your reach, especially if you back your old plans early in the day. The more family minded you are the better for you.

LEO; It is important you don’t allow others to mislead you in the name of giving you good advice before 5.36pm. Those travelling or moving around in search of love may be in for both an exciting and pleasurable day.

VIRGO; You will be in better position to consolidate on progress made yesterday. And it is wrong to take people for granted today.

LIBRA; Many people may be disappointed because of broken promises, therefore you will need to prepare your mind accordingly and refuse to take others for granted

SCORPIO; You can make it a good day as both career advancement and financial success are closer to you. Secret lovers are in for an exciting day.