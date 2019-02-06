Without education I can become a star – Browny

Rising afro-pop musician, Ikebunna Christopher Uzoma, aka ‘Browny Pondis’, is not an artiste to give up because of the hard knocks of life he has to grapple with because his passion for music continuously spurs him on.

In a chat with E-Daily, the singer who graduated from secondary school 4-years ago but has found it difficult to sponsor his university education after losing his dad 2-years ago, said though education is important, he can still become a successful artiste without it.

“No, I don’t think education is vital to the success of a music career; but I’m not saying musical artiste shouldn’t go to school, because education would help add up to your career and will make people see you in a special way. But I don’t think if I don’t go to school I won’t succeed in the music industry,” he said.

With five singles to his credit, ‘Oweah’ (2015), ‘Baddest’ (2016), ‘Kollect’ (2017), ‘Pondis’ (2018), and ’10 Bottles’ (2018), Browny who has been fending for himself since his dad died in 2017, said his parents death has affected him a lot.

“Yeah I’d say it affected me so much because at first I wasn’t able to grow up without a mom and I didn’t get that motherly love from anyone since my dad was an Aquatic Agent. He was always on the sea; we didn’t have much time to spend together when I was little. When he died 2-years ago, it seemed that the world wanted to come to an end. I couldn’t do music for a while because I was not focused but when I got through that pain I dropped a new song last year”, he said.