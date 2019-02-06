Wike makes history as first governor to drive into Opobo Kingdom

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday received the Golden Key to the city of Opobo as the first governor to drive into the Ancient Island.

Amayanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom , King Dandeson Douglas Jaja who presented the Golden Key of Opobo Kingdom thanked the Rivers State Governor for constructing the road that has opened the kingdom.

He said: “Opobo people are happy that you have constructed this road into our town. This is a historic moment that the Rivers State Governor is the first to drive into the kingdom”.

He prayed God to continue to bless Governor Wike and lift him up to greater heights for improving the area.

“This is the Golden Key into the Historic city of Opobo . With this key, you are now a citizen of Opobo. You have all the rights of an Opobo citizen “, he said.

Also speaking, Alabo Godwin Omoni Bupo said since 1870 when Opobo Town was founded, no governor has driven into the Ancient Island.

He said: “By this singular act, you have made history which cannot be equalled. We remain grateful to you for keeping your promise to our people that they would drive home in December 2018”.

He noted that the new road is already positively impacting on the economy of Opobo Kingdom as wholesalers have started moving wares into the town.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike expressed happiness that he has made history as the first governor to drive into Opobo Town.

While thanking the Opobo Council of Chiefs for the recognition, Governor Wike assured them that his administration will diligently fund the project to complexion.

“This road has gone beyond the level of abandonment. We will source for funds and drive it to complexion”, he said.

The governor said that King Dandeson Douglas Jaja insisted that he drove into the Ancient Island, instead of flying in a chopper to the area. He said he felt fulfilled helping the people actualize their dream.

“I give God the glory that during my time, Opobo people can drive into their beautiful kingdom. Sir Peter Odili started this road, but could not complete it. The immediate past administration could not complete it. We are happy that we are the administration that will complete the road”, he said.

Though the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road is yet to be completed, Governor Wike has driven the project to 85percent completion.

He assured the people that he will complete all aspects of the road by May 2019.