Wike benefiting from Amaechi’s political blunders — Abe

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike was benefiting from the political blunders committed by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi in the state.

Abe, who was reacting to allegations by Amaechi, that he (Abe) was responsible for the crisis in the party, called on Amaechi, who is leader of APC in the state to swallow his pride and accept responsibility of his actions that plunged the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State into the present crisis.

He said: “Amaechi talks about how he contributed to 80 per cent of Rivers politicians but he has never mentioned to Nigerians what 80 per cent of Rivers politicians contributed to him to make him what he is today. If he made everybody, what did God do?

“Nigerians should ask who is working for Wike, it is the problem Amaechi foisted on APC that Wike is benefiting from, his political blunders made him Wike’s greatest benefactor.

“When this crisis started, we tried to draw his attention but he refused. We were telling him that if this crisis continues, he will suffer the outcome. What did he do when everybody was telling him including his close friends, that he will suffer ultimately because he is the leader of the party?”

Abe described Amaechi’s comments against him as very insulting, childish and an attempt to deviate from the crux of the matter.

He said neither INEC nor the Rivers State governor, Wike was responsible for the pitiable situation the party (APC) in the state has found itself.

“It is unfortunate that Amaechi, has failed to acknowledge his actions which had dragged the APC in Rivers State to the edge. It is not the INEC Chairman, not Wike, it is not myself but the actions of the APC leader in Rivers, Amaechi that has dragged the party to where it is.”

“Ameachi’s comment today on the radio was very childish, what he should be talking about by this time as a politician is the way forward. How do we come together to deliver the President, because everybody’s votes including the aggrieved people are necessary for the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Secondly, I feel insulted when Amaechi said that Wike was using me. With all due respect to the governor of Rivers State, he is not in any way my superior. He is my junior at the Bar and in politics.

“I have tried as much as possible for us to keep our dirty linen inside, Amaechi should not open his mouth again and say Wike is using me. He, Amaechi could not use me as a governor, against my principles and my beliefs, so how can Wike in a different party use me.”