Why we suspended campaign to receive Buhari – Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said the office and person of the President of Nigeria must be respected during visits to the state, irrespective of political differences.

Dickson, in a statement in Yenagoa, said he had to put the intensified political campaigns of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on hold to receive President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in honour of the office and President of the country during his Tuesday’s visit to the state for campaign.

He said: “On Tuesday, we showed the finest part we are made of. We Bayelsans are indeed decent and honourable people. We as a state welcomed our President, who wore two hats.

“Our standard here in Bayelsa which we have shown time and time again, sometimes at great cost but we insist on doing what is right, what is civil, decent and proper for our people so that generations will learn to do what is right at all times.

“Our standard in this state is that when the leader of our country visits, partisan divide are ignored because our state extends the traditional formal courtesies to the president or Vice President and all of you in this state know what we have shown in that regard.

“Even when I was campaigning, I had to receive the Vice President who came in to campaign for my opponent that is the standard we have set. For us in this state, despite Mr. President politics and policies, the office and person must be respected and we commend that to all.

“I want to thank the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council and our royal fathers, majesties and highnesses and leaders of our state for assembling to receive the President.”