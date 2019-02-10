Why PDP cannot stop APC in Ondo – Adetimehin

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not pose any threat to its victory in the coming elections.

The state Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, said this in ldanre during his empowerment package worth N10.5m for artisans and market women in the community.

Adetimehin was optimistic that “the APC would return the President and other candidates in the elections.

“The APC as an opposition party without a Minister, Commissioners and Chairmen of Local Governments defeated then-incumbent PDP in 2015 general elections and went ahead to win the governorship election in Ondo in 2016”, he said.

“The PDP does not have the capacity to pose any threat to the victory of APC in any election in the state as those who were in the PDP when it was threat have now moved to the progressive platform”.

Speaking on the empowerment, Adetimehin noted that it was part of his effort towards making “my people economically viable and self reliance”.

The Chairman added, “The initiative became necessary to equally appreciate the people for their continued support for the APC over the years.

Items distributed include 15 motorcycles, 29 sewing machines, 14 hair dryers, 12 popcorn machines, 62 grinding machines while five leaders of the traders in the community got N50, 000 each, 20 widows got N10, 000 each, 160 petty traders got N20, 000 each, 100 plantain sellers got N10, 000 each.

Generators were given to Owa of Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, Aladeokun of Alade, Oba Olusegun Akinbola, and Awosuye of Atosin Idanre, Oba Ogunlowo among others

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, said Adetimehin had shown uncommon passion by supporting artisans and petty traders in Idanre, stressing that they should reciprocate the gesture by voting en masse for the APC in the forthcoming general elections.