Why I kicked against my wife’s third term — TINUBU

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has revealed how some influential members in the Lagos APC Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, upturned one of his critical decisions not to return his wife, Remi, for a third term in the Senate.

Tinubu, explained that the “coup” was hatched prelude to the conduct of the last primary elections across the 245 wards of the 20 Local Government Areas in the state, last year.

He said this while addressing party leaders and members at a stakeholders’ meeting, prior to the postponed Presidential and National Assembly polls, at Police College, Play-Ground, Ikeja in Lagos.

Tinubu, who was reacting to the allegations of imposition levelled against him, said some of his decisions are also being influenced by leaders in the party.

He said: “Let me tell the story of how Bayo Osinowo, APC Senatorial candidate for Lagos East emerged (displacing incumbent Senator Gbenga Ashafa). I was still thinking on the way to go for the primaries.

“I told them, we will not follow the third term syndrome. No candidate will go for a third term which also affected my wife Remi. I did not want her to go for a third term. But Prince Tajudeen Olusi, leader of the GAC and some members led the coup against that decision. I told them I wanted my wife back at home but they insisted that I must listen to them. And after much argument, I conceded and said I will obey you. That was how Remi got the APC third term ticket.

“Now coming to the East, (where Ashafa was also bidding to go for the third term and eventually lost out to Osinowo) I was contemplating on who could be our candidate when Kaoli Olusanya led leaders from Ikorodu to my house saying they have resolved to send Bayo Osinowo to the Senate for the East Senatorial District and that was it.”

He said the clarification became necessary following series of allegations of imposition of candidates levelled against him in some quarters, particularly, from the opposition parties.

To achieve victory at the poll, Tinubu announced the setting up of a Special Taskforce to take public complaints, mobilization, and monitoring of the exercise.

Tinubu, also urged the special taskforce, executives of the party to embark on final reconciliation of all aggrieved members through series of meetings in order to have a consolidated electoral victory across board.