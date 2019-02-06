Why I dislike big boobs, butts – TundeTdot

Tunde Akinsanmi, a.k.a TundeTdot, ex-member of popular music group, Style Plus, has confessed that he fancies ladies with medium-sized boobs and butts than those with big ones. This, he said, has been his taste long before he met and married his pretty wife, Joke Akinsanmi, in 2010.

In a chat with E-Daily, the singer said unlike most men, though he enjoys the suppleness of boobs and butts, seeing too much of them in a woman turns him off.

“In terms of her physical features, well-rounded front and backsides appeal to me but they must be moderate in size. Heavy backsides turn me off.”

However, the RnB music singer, who recently dropped his debut single titled ‘African Lady’, under PEC Records, maintained that truthful, adventurous, mature and loyal women appeal best to him.

“My ideal woman is one that I can trust to tell me the truth even when it hurts; someone who is kind to others and can hold a conversation with anybody. She must be mature, rational, adventurous, and loyal.

On his latest single, he said he wrote and recorded ‘African Lady’ to celebrate the beauty of African women and their capacity to inspire the men in their lives to greater heights.