Why I accepted my first Nollywood role — Waje

By Rotimi Agbana

Vocal powerhouse, Aituaje Iruobe, better known as Waje, an acronym for ‘Words Ain’t Just Enough’, is known to represent one major thing; music talent, a reason many questioned her decision to try her hands at acting- a move several of her colleagues have since emulated.

The prolific singer who debuted as an actor in ‘Tunnel’, alongside Femi Jacobs, Patrick Doyle, Nse Ikpe-Etim, among others in 2018, has since proved her worth as a woman of many talents.

In a chat with Showtime, the singer who also starred in ‘Battleground’, currently showing on Africa Magic, explained why she accepted her first movie role.

“I accepted my first movie role because when I read the script I fell in love with it. I felt it was an interesting story. I was curious as to how I would play the role because I was to play the role of a lady, Sade, who was married, and I’ve never been married. So, it was interesting to find out how I was going to play the role. It was also about the message in the role, I just wanted to know, and I think it was just curiosity”, she said.

According to her, her first time experience on set was amazing but scary.

“It was amazing because I was scared at first, but I tried my best. Nse Ikpe-Etim is like a big sister to me, she has always been a good friend so she guided me all through. She literally coached me as we went on. She and Femi Jacobs made it an easy task for me.”

Speaking on the media establishment, she recently partnered with Omaumi to set up, she said;

“Hermanes Media has been in existence before now but it wasn’t a formal transaction. We used to come up with ideas so we just thought that it doesn’t make sense if two people are this creative, have been in the industry and have so much to offer and we don’t do it.

We’ve been talking about it for a while so we decided that it’s time we formalize it. You know it gets to a point as a musician that it’s not necessarily about the music, we have more we want to offer our listeners? So Hermanes Media would be a good way to offer more to our listeners”, she said.