What Fr. Mbaka told journalists about 2019 election

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – FIERY Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has urged journalists to be fair and objective in their reportage during the 2019 general elections.

Elections: Ohanaeze plans nation tour to mobilize Ndigbo for voting

Fr. Mbaka stated this at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of Prince Petrus Obi, who was elected Vice President, South East, Zone C at the 6th Triennial Delegates Conference of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The priest expressed joy for Prince Obi to have remembered that he should thank God for what he did for him and prayed that he would receive more blessings.

Fr. Mbaka, who narrated the story of the ten lappers who were healed by Jesus Christ but that only one of them came back to show gratitude, urged Christians to always remember to give due glory to God whenever their needs are met, stating that the attitude of gratitude brings more blessings.

At a grand reception organized in his honour by South East journalists at the 82 Div, Army reception hall in Enugu, Prince Obi commended journalists in the zone for their profound support, promising to make the welfare of journalists his top priority.

In his own speech, the National President of Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Mr Honour Sirawoo called on journalists in the South East to give the Vice President great support to enable him achieve enviable goals set out by him.

The event attracted top journalists from both print and electronic media from south east and other states across the federation.