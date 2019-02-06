We will treat you as criminals if …, Customs warns border communities

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has expressed disappointment at the continued attacks on customs operatives along border communities, often leading to the death of some operatives.

Ali who was speaking at this year’s International Customs Day, ICD, at Abuja warned that officers and men may no longer fold their arms and remain victims of unwarranted attacks, even as he tasked border community heads and leaders to talk to their youths to desist from such acts or be ready to face the consequences.

This is even as the Seme Command of the Service, last week, arrested four trans-border bandits and handed over the suspects to the Mowo based Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Further reacting to the incessant killings of Customs officers, Ali enjoined all Nigerians within the border community areas to join hands with government to defeat smugglers.

He warned that henceforth, government will label whole community that side with criminals as criminal communities.

His words, “Enough is enough. We won’t take it anymore. If host communities decide to side with criminals, then it means they are all criminals and will treat them as such.

These killings have to stop. Border communities, parents, guardians, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders should call their wards to order.

We will take up arms to protect our officers and men. We urge community dwellers to report smugglers’ activities. These are economic saboteurs; we need to jointly protect the economy.”