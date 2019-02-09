We were denied access to use Abuja venue for our rally, PDP accuses Buhari, APC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of denying the party access to the venue of their mega rally, scheduled today, after paying for the venue.

In a statement disclosed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, and Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party averred that it stood down its presidential mega rally in spite of the fact that it had made payments to the authorities and obtained official approval to host the mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

In view of that, PDP, advised Nigerians to document this action meted against them by the Buhari Presidency and the APC.

The party equally said that they had earlier scheduled their Lagos Mega Rally for the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday until the Buhari Presidency and the APC came up with same date forcing their campaign to opt for Abuja.

“We hope they will allow the Lagos Rally to hold on Tuesday.

“The PDP holds that these provocative actions, instead of deterring Nigerians from their determination to vote out President Buhari on February 16, has only succeeded in spurring more compatriots to support the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to victory

“The PDP appreciates the commitment of Nigerians, particularly, those who have already converged on Abuja for this mega rally.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused by the insensitive action of the Buhari Presidency and APC, we wish to inform that a rescheduled date for the rally will be communicated soon”, the statement read.