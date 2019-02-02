VP Osinbajo’s crash: Nigerians react

Idowu Bankole

Reactions have continued to trail the helicopter crash of vice president Yemi osinbajo, the vice president’s chopper crash-landed in Kebba, Kogi state when the vice president was en route Kogi for the APC Presidential campaign.

Atiku Abubakar‏

Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation. -AA

Laolu Akande‏Verified account @akandeoj

VP Osinbajo speaking now @ the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, expresses gratitude to God for the deliverance from the Chopper crash. “We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone of us is safe and no one is maimed…

Comrade Deji Adeyanju 🇳🇬‏

We thank God for saving VP Osinbajo’s life in the helicopter crash in Comrade Deji Adeyanju’s village. To God alone be the praise

Dipo Adesugba‏

YOU CANNOT BRING THIS MAN DOWN FOR HE WILL ALWAYS PUT NIGERIANS FIRST BEFORE HIMSELF. Despite a minor landing incident, VP Osinbajo is still continuing his engagement in Kabba. Truly a man of the people.

QueenEsther Iroanusi‏ @QueenExtha

Fellow Nigerians, That you don’t support the APC doesn’t mean you’ll wish death on VP Osinbajo who just survived a helicopter crash in Kabba. It is uncalled for.

Segun Ojo 🇳🇬‏

We should always say the truth no matter what. Wife of VP Osinbajo Leads Owerri APC Rally for President. VP was not in owerri. The video is 2015.

Fola Willie Ojo‏

For the 2nd time within a year; VP OSINBAJO escapes helicopter crash. Whatever is going on in the physical or spiritual realm; God is on the throne for His servant. No weapon formed against YEMI OSINBAJO shall prosper in Jesus name. Can’t wait to celebrate with you MOG #SMACKDOWN

Kogi Facts‏

VP Osinbajo‘s Helicopter crash landed at Kabba, Kogi State in what would have been a national tragedy. The VP has continued with his schedules as planned.

SEGA L’éveilleur®

Breaking: This looks very much like VP Osinbajo’s helicopter, which just lost control and crashed in Kabba stadium. Occupants were rescued according to sources & no one got hurt. God sure warns ahead. #GraceEnough #SeekPenance