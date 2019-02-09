Vote PDP for Nigeria to return to the days of performance – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country for Nigeria to return to the days of performance and development.

Addressing thousands of supporters during the PDP Campaign Rally at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday, Governor Wike said that it is only under the PDP that sustained development can take place.

He said: “PDP is not a party of excuses. It is a party founded on development. It is a party of performance. That is why Nigerians must return to the PDP”.

The governor urged the people of Rivers State to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar for the revival of the seaports killed by the non-performing APC Federal Government in the state.

“Atiku Abubakar through quality economic policies will revive the Trans-Amadi Industrial Estate and the two seaports in Rivers State.

“Atiku Abubakar will create jobs and ensure that the government works for the good of all Nigerians”, he said.

While acknowledging Obio/Akpor as the Local Government Area with the highest number of registered voters in the state, Governor Wike urged the people to cast 90percent of their votes for the PDP and her candidates.

Governor Wike advised PDP members to ensure that the party wins all the 359 polling units of the Local Government Area. He said that political patronage would be based on winning of polling units.

“You must deliver your polling unit. Victory of the polling unit is the ticket to political appointments. We don’t want to hear any excuse that your polling unit result was snatched. You must protect the results “, he said.

The governor advised the people not to be deceived by INEC claims that they will organise credible polls. He said they should remain vigilant to protect their votes.

He said that the PDP remains sure of victory in Rivers State because his administration has satisfied the people.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said only those who have impacted positively on the state should contest elections or promote candidates. He said as a Minister he attracted development to the state. He wondered why the Minister of Transportation has failed Rivers People, despite his opportunities in the failed APC Federal Government.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that all across Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, the projects of Governor Wike are a testament of his performance

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that the rally is a mass affirmation of the Governor’s acceptance by his people. He said that rally is more than a local government gathering.

He presented PDP Candidate for Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo, PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda, PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor State Constituency 1, Martins Amaewhule and PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor State Constituency 2, Mr Michael Chinda to the people and asked them to vote for them.

PDP Candidate for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda said the governor has sold himself to Nigeria and Nigeria to the world. He said that the people are happy for the governor and his commitment to the development of the state.

He assured the people that all the legislators will represent the area effectively at the State and National Assembly.

Former President of the NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha lauded Governor Wike for his outstanding projects delivery and declared that he deserves re-election.

He said that the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area with the highest number of registered voters will all PDP candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Mr Frank Ohwor said it is the desire of the people to re-elect Governor Wike for the continuation of his good works.

Commissioner of Health, Prof Chike Princewill said that the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area will use the elections to make a statement of their preference for Governor Wike and the PDP.

President General of Grassroots Development Initiative, Bright Amaewhule said that the rally is a rehearsal of the victory party after the Governor’s re-election.

Chairman of PDP in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chukwuemeka Aaron assured that the people vote for Governor Wike and defend their votes.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke said in all parts of the Local Government Area, Governor Wike has left his imprints of projects and performance.

Ace Musician and Port Harcourt First Son, Duncan Mighty thrilled the crowd with his songs.