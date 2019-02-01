Vehicle fails 61 computerised tests during inspection in Lagos

….as LACVIS calls for review of Road Worthiness

By Bose Adelaja

A commercial vehicle in Lagos, has failed 61 out of over 200 possible computerized tests as conducted by Lagos state Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service LACVIS, just as it urged vehicle owners to renew their Road Worthiness.



Some of the defects detected were: incomplete pedals, malfunctioning wipers, smoky exhaust, non-functioning headlamps, brake lights, parking and rear lights, damaged absorber, missing bolts, wear and tear of joints, misalignment of components of the steering linkage, excessive oil leakage, lack of spare wheel and missing wheel nuts and ineffective horn to mention but a few.

LACVIS Managing Director Segun Obayendo who disclosed this in Lagos, said, that was the highest number of defects recorded since the body began operations over a year ago.

According to him, the inspection result represents a summary of the reasons behind the set up of the computerized vehicle inspection centres across Lagos State to restore sanity and reduce carnages on Lagos roads. He said, “When the Lagos State Government set up the computerized inspection centres, it was with the focus to improve road safety by making mechanical failure less likely and ensures the roads are free of vehicles that are prone to breakdown occasioned by bad vehicle maintenance and absolute nonchalance of the safety of other road users”.

He said until the inspection, the vehicle in question, registered for commercial purposes was used to transport sachet water but was discovered to have over 61 defects after being impounded by the Ayobo centre during enforcement, “Apparently, the vehicle owner and the driver admitted to their negligence in ensuring the road worthiness of the vehicle even as the driver was fully cooperative with all the processes involved on inspection.

The Managing Director said the defects comprised of both major and minor defects, capable of causing more deaths and serious injuries to both the driver and other road users, “It was evident that for the visual inspection only, the vehicle would have failed about 20 defects, however, with the help of the combined computerised equipment at the centre, it was discovered to have 61 defects which comprised of both major and minor defects, which could cause more deaths and serious injuries to both the driver and other road users.



Since the commencement of the enforcement, many rickety vehicles with impaired use, value and safety, which constitute nuisance, have been evacuated from Lagos roads,”.

He said so far, computerised inspection has helped a great deal to reduce carnage on our roads adding, “Inspection Reports obtained from the tests have given credence to the exercise embarked upon by the VIS as many of the vehicles have major defects like low braking efficiency, poor lighting – headlamps, brake lights, parking lights, trafficators -worn-out and expired tyres, etc,”

He said so far, over 80% of rickety vehicles have failed the rear brake inspection just as their owners were informed that the Lagos State Government has launched an electronic document verification and billing system with the use of Street Cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to identify vehicles plying Lagos Roads without valid documents.

He urged vehicle owners to renew their Road Worthiness Certificate at any VIS zonal offices and LACVIS centres across the state.