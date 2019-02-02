‘Up North’ to screen at Facebook’s headquarters

By Rotimi Agbana

Tope Oshin’s film ‘Up North’ is the gift that keeps on giving. Still dominating cinemas across Nigeria since its release, the movie will now be screened at Facebook’s Headquarters in celebration of black history month.

The screening which will take place on the 20th of February 2019 at Facebook Menlo Park Campus will screen privately as part of black history month celebration.

Edo North monarchs back Alimikhena for re-election

According to Editi Effiong, who shared the news on his social media handle, he said ‘we are very excited, this is a huge step for us and what better way to screen a movie that promotes culture and black excellence than the month that celebrates black history. We are happy and confident everyone who sees this movie will enjoy it as much as we did.

‘This is such an amazing moment for us; we are elated to know that many other people will be a part of the culture we are trying to showcase to the world through ‘Up North’. We cannot wait for everyone who sees this movie to enjoy the magic and experience its greatness. We also cannot wait to get feedback’ Zulumoke, co-founder inkblot productions.

Funkekeme to Anioma: Vote Okowa, you deserve 2nd term

Directed by Tope Oshin and produced by Inkblot productions and Anakle films, ‘Up North’ explores the theme of love, friendship and family politics.

The cast of the movie includes; Banky W, Ibrahim Suleiman, Michelle Dede, Kanayo.O Kanayo, Rahama Sadau, Hilda Dokubo, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Akin Lewis, Tboss, Funky Mallam and many more.