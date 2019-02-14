Uber Greenlight Hub spreads to Abuja

AS part of its continued commitment to driver-partners, Uber has announced the official opening of its Greenlight Hub in Abuja, Nigeria. Strategically located at the upscale Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, the Uber Greenlight Hub will be open five days a week, and will serve as a resource centre where existing and potential driver-partners can receive support for app-related inquiries.

“Driver-partners remain a critical part of Uber operations in West Africa,” said O’Yoma Ukueku, Greenlight Operations Manager for West Africa. Providing a functional, modern and technologically enabled support centre for them reinforces our commitment to continually providing real-time, onsite support to driver-partners. Uber’s team of dedicated, well-trained experts will ensure that their concerns and inquiries are addressed and resolved.”

The launch of the Uber Greenlight Hub also served as a driver-partner appreciation event, where driver-partners were feted with food and drinks. Notable driver-partners who had distinguished themselves by providing excellent and professional service were also rewarded with a variety of gifts including brand new generators, refrigerators, plasma televisions and microwaves.

According to Lola Kassim, General Manager West Africa, Uber, “driver-partner support is something that we take seriously at Uber, and that is why we have opened this location at the Jabi Lake Mall – centrally located to a wider number of driver-partners.

The launch of the Greenlight Hub serves a dual purpose of providing a world-class support centre for Uber driver-partners and also provides us with an avenue to celebrate and appreciate those who have ensured that Uber remains top of mind. We remain committed to creating economic and business opportunities for those signed up to drive on the Uber app, and we’re here to help ensure they reach their goals.”

For Samson Yusuf who received a prize as the driver-partner with the most number of trips in Abuja: “Winning this prize and being recognized by Uber means a lot to me. I started off as a driver to a fleet partner, but as a result of commitment, consistency and the constant support of the experts at Uber, today I’m a proud owner of my own cars, all operational on Uber. It is something that a lot of people can achieve through hard work and being focused.”