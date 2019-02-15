U20 AFCON: Aigbogun gingers Flying Eagles for third place clash

Flying Eagles’ quest to win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations came to a crashing end on Wednesday after a penalty shootout loss to Mali in the semi-final game.

But coach Paul Aigbogun said his team was only unlucky, but against South Africa on Saturday, his wards will shake off the loss and play with pride.

“It was a very difficult match against Mali and we fought as it should but unfortunately for us Mali won.”

“ We must now focus on the game at hand. I’m proud of the boys and what they have achieved.”

Mali will face Senegal on Sunday in the final and according to Senegal head coach, Youssouph Dabo, the match will be tough.

“Facing Mali will be a different match because it is a final. We had beaten them in the first game but I said it after that game that they can go far so I am not surprised to see them in the final.”