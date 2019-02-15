U-20 AFCON: Why Flying Eagles failed to reach final – Amuneke

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said the Flying Eagles’ biggest undoing at the 2019 U20 AFCON in Niger was their over reliance on individual players.

The Nigeria U20s battle South Africa in the losers’ final tomorrow after they fell on penalties to Mali in the semifinal.

“The Flying Eagles depended on individual talents when they ought to play as a team,” remarked Amuneke, who is on the CAF Technical Study Group for the U20 AFCON in Niger.

Gabon begs Aubemyang to return

“The reality of modern day football is that you have to play as a team.

“So, there’s a lot of work to do in the team.

“The good thing is that the AFCON is a stepping stone to the World Cup and they now have to fortify the team to represent Africa well at the World Cup.”