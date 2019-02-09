Timaya’s passion, staying power

Timaya released a 14- track album titled ‘Upgrade’, featuring collaborations with Attitude, Terry G and Vector. Between 2014 and 2018, Timaya has released hit songs that are still making waves. His last year’s dancehall tune, “Kom Kom” which he teamed up with Patoranking, alongside his latest signee, King Perryy, is still receiving accolades within the music circle. The song was a follow up to his last release “Bam Bam” featuring Olamide. Not showing any sign of slowing down, Timaya kicked off this year with buzz of his 7th studio project since his major break to the music industry titled, “Chulo Vibes.” The 9-track album featuring Burna Boy, Tanzanian singer Alikiba and dancehall artiste, Machel Montano from Tobago is expected to be Timaya’s greatest, as it would be a follow-up to his 2014 Epiphany album..

‘Chulo Vibes’ has been led by his new single, ‘Balance’ which is already gathering momentum, and was released on February 1, 2019. Other songs on the project include, “The Mood”, “Pull Up”, “Akunna”, “Number One” and “Obrigado.” In the song, ‘Balance’ , the father of three from two different women, one of which is his ex-lover Barbara, reminisced on his past as he thanked God for blessings and direction. The video also displayed beautiful ladies in a big house as they had a fun time. Timaya is considered as one of most quietly consistent Nigerian artistes working today. His consistence has continued to push him beyond the boundaries of Nigeria. He was nominated for Grammy Awards for his feature on Morgan Heritage’s “Avrakedabra”, in 2017. The ”Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa” alongside Stonebwoy from Ghana, Chubb Rock, Stylo G, Bunji Garlin, Dre Zion and Jaheil had featured on a track titled “Reggae night,” on Morgan Heritage’s new album, “Avrekedabra.” The album was nominated for the Best Reggae album, at the 60th edition of The Grammy Awards aired live from the Madison Square Gardens on January 28, 2018.

Despite his success story, Timaya also has had his rough side with women. The story of how he broke up with his ex-actress girlfriend, Empress Njamah, and stormed a church in Festac, where the actress had gone to worship to collect his car gift from her is still fresh in the minds of those that witnessed the drama that trended for a long time on social media. It’s also public knowledge that the dancehall singer is not ready to change his stance on marriage anytime soon, despite fathering three kids from two babymamas. Meanwhile, like him or not, one thing you cannot take away from Timaya is his raw talent and consistency. And these are the attributes that have made him unstoppable. If you like, you can put his flamboyant lifestyle too. But as Timaya recounted in one of his interviews, he’s counting his blessings today because “ I was stubborn and dreamed big.”