Tight security, girdlock as Buhari campaign train visits Bayelsa today

THERE is heighten security beef up in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital and its environs ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential rally today.

A combined security team comprising soldiers, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC officials and other paramilitary were stationed at strategic points of the major roads leading to the venue of the rally, while others mounted road blocks on stop and search operations.

All the major roads and adjoining routes leading to the rally venue have been blocked and cordoned off to traffic, resulting in girdlock in the capital city and forcing commuters to trek long distances to their places of work and businesses.

Also at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion, venue of the rally, there is tight security and heavy presence of security operatives, and people are subjected to checks at the gate of the venue while sellers of sachet and bottle water and other wares were barred from the venue.

As at the time of filing this report, the President’s entourage were still been expected.