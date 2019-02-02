There’s nothing wrong with foreigners attending your rally, INEC replies PDP, Secondus

By Nwafor Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has advised the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus and other chieftains of the party to be complacent, unworried and perform their constitutional duties as a political party, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, did not violate any section of the 1999 constitution by inviting foreign governors from Niger to attend his Kano rally.

Recall that PDP has urged security agencies to delve into the circumstances leading to the presence of the governors.

PDP Rep member defects to APC

The opposition political party, PDP, was afraid that the development could undermine the electoral process and national security. The party wherefore charged security agents to investigate the situation, with a view to stopping further involvement of foreigners in subsequent exercise.

For the APC however, the issue constituted no threat to the nation in any way.

In his own reaction, the PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus urged INEC, to disqualify President Buhari over what he termed importation of mercenaries.

His words, “In Kano, Buhari brought mercenaries to vote and influence elections in Nigeria. I, therefore, call on INEC to disqualify Buhari for bringing mercenaries.”

Educating the party and its national chairman, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, the INEC director of Voter Education and Publicity, opined that the governors’ presence in Kano does not violate the law “as far as I am aware”.

According to Osaze-Uzzi as reported by THECABLE the law only prohibits foreigners’ direct involvement in the electoral process.

“They are not allowed to participate as either candidates or voters.

Election: CISLAC wants CCTV Cameras in polling units, collation centres

“But they can only observe the process. As far as I am concerned, their presence does not violate the constitution.

“INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate,”