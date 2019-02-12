Tension mounts between PDP, APC in Delta LG over attacks

By Perez Brisibe

AGBARHO – TWO leading political parties in Delta State are enmeshed in war of words over the attack on a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Stella Okotete.

Meanwhile, the PDP in a statement by the Ughelli North Council Chairman, Lawrence Agbatutu, accused Okotete of incessant harassment, intimidation, attack and threat to his life and other chieftains of the party in the area.

Okotete was last Sunday, attacked by persons suspected to be supporters of the PDP at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Police confirm attack, nab suspect

The incident according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the attack, led to the arrest of one person, who has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Asaba.

“Invariably, one of the suspects, Edward, was arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident and we are on the matter, but the case will be brought to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID for discrete investigation.”

How I was attacked —Okotete

Speaking on the incident, Okotete said: “We were embarking on a ward-to-ward campaign in Ughelli-Agbarho area when all of a sudden, a PDP branded van with thugs accosted us, started destroying glasses of the cars in the convoy and attacking people.

“We were lucky as I had my STU police team that came with me from Abuja, who overpowered the thugs and apprehended the driver of the car while others ran away.

Agbatutu fingers APC chieftain

PDP through Agbatutu said: “It can be recalled that Stella Okotete threatened that she and her APC collaborators will install a Lagos businessman as a governor of Delta State, and anyone who dares stand on his way would be crushed to death.

“She is now bringing her threat to bear by creating unnecessary tension in Ughelli North using thugs and some men of the Nigeria Police Force, codenamed Special Operation Squad, SOS. APC has lost its ground in Ughelli North, APC has no roots in Ughelli North and it cannot win in a free and fair election, so the only option available is to create unnecessary tension.

“Okotete is heating the polity to eliminate key leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ughelli North so that the APC actors can achieve their political goal,” he said.

Agbatutu appealed to the Delta Commissioner of Police, the Ughelli Police Area Commander and other relevant security agencies to call Okotete to order before things get out of hand.