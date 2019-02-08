Tenant docked for breaking into landlord’s apartment

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Police, yesterday, arraigned a 36-year-old businessman, Chijioke Nwobi, who allegedly broke into the house of his landlord and stole property worth N820,000, before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at 21A, Mercury Close, Raji Rasaki Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in September 2018.

He said the defendant, an occupant of an apartment in the above house, used the opportunity to break into the apartment of the house owner, Mr. Paul Arinze.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole some property belonging to the complainant, Arinze.

He said the property that were stolen by the defendant included sets of upholstery, two air conditioners, two cabinet beds, curtains, electric metre, clothes and shoes, all valued at N820, 000.

The offences are Punishable under Sections 287, 307 (i) (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, to the charges.

Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Famobiwo, granted him N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till March 1, for mention.