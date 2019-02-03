Teenager arrested for raping three siblings accuses step-mum as cause

By Evelyn Usman

A 14-year -old boy who was arrested for allegedly having carnal knowledge with his three step sisters of ages 10,5 and 2 at their Mafoluku, Lagos residence, has accused his step mother as the cause.

The teenager, (names withheld) whose parents were separated when he was barely five years old, was left in his father’s custody.

His father who remarried, has three children, all girls, with his new wife.

The family was however taken aback when its eldest daughter, (names withheld) reported to her mother, Mrs Ihuoma Okey , that her step-brother had been sleeping with her.

During questioning, Mrs Ihuoma, discovered that the teenager had allegedly also been sleeping with her two other daughters of ages five and two years respectively.

She reported the matter at the Mafoluku Police division, following which the suspect was arrested. However, at the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police command, Ikeja, where the case was transferred to, the teenager, according to Police sources, accused his step -mother of being the cause of his action. He was quoted to saying that he was not told that the victims were his siblings and that his step-mother was aware of the deed all along.

Consequently, his step mother was arrested and charged to court for negligence.

Vanguard also gathered that when the eldest daughter was questioned, she revealed that she had to open up to her mother when she discovered that the suspect was also sleeping with her sisters.

Mrs Ihuoma and her step-son were charged before the Ogba Magistrate Court last Friday , where the prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emerhi, requested the court to permit him to send the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for advice.

His request was granted by the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat, who ordered that the teenager be remanded in a juvenile home without an option of fine, while the matter was adjourned till 8th April, 2019, for the report of the DPP to be available.