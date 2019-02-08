Taraba deaths: APC promises better crowd control measures

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Flowing the deaths of some of its supporters in a stampede that occurred during Thursday’s Presidential rally at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has promised to put in place better crowd control measures to avoid a repeat of such incident.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, also mourned the victims.

“Going forward, we will ensure that improved crowd control measures are put in place to as much as possible prevent a reoccurrence of this sad incident,” the party stated.

The statement added, “Our great party is deeply pained by this painful loss. We pray for the dearly departed and express our deep condolences to their family members, loved ones and the good people of Taraba State.

“We also pray for the speedy and full recovery of our dear supporters who suffered injuries in the sad incident caused by overcrowding.”