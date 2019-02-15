SPDC to spend N1bn on projects in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The authorities of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, SPDC, yesterday, sealed a deal to commence “projects of immediate need of 11 Imo communities, worth over N1 billion.

SPDC equally disclosed that these projects would commence immediately before it starts the multi-million Dollar Assa North Gas Development Project, spanning over five years.

Addressing the representatives of the benefitting 11 communities in Owerri, the General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Igo Well, who was represented by the External Relations Manager, Land Area, Dr. Chibuzor Anyim, explained that “the Final Investment Decision, FID, which culminated in the signing of Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, with the communities had been taken by the SPDC”.

He pointed out that this GMoU will enable the benefitting 11 communities to identify their priority projects and execute them with the available funds.

He said a 15-member Cluster Development Board, CDB, would be set for the project.