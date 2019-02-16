Social media breeds betrayal, depression – Toyin Abraham

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Actress, Toyin Abraham is of the opinion that social media has succeeded in taking the place of family and loved ones away from its users.

According to the talented thespian, people now prefer to connect with loved ones through social media platforms instead of meeting with them physically, a trend which she said has increased levels of betrayal and depression.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she described people in the 21st century as a generation that doesn’t want real relationships.

“21st century, the generation that doesn’t want relationship. We want that social media relationship that everyone can comment and like on. True bonding is very hard now because we converse via DMs, pings, WhatsApp etc…,” she posted.