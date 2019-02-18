Snatch ballot box, pay with your life, Buhari declares

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned those planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections as he said that those caught doing that will pay with his or her live.

President Buhari who stated this at the opening session of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caucus meeting in Abuja, on Monday, said that such act would be the last unlawful act the person will engage in.

But the governors of Imo, Rochas Okorocha and Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

President Buhari disclosed that he has ordered security agents to deal ruthlessly with party thugs that try to snatched ballot boxes.

Buhari who said he is confident that he has garnered enough supporters having gone round the country to campaign, urged party members to reassure their constituents to come out and vote on the rescheduled dates.

The President urged party agents to watch out for the party interests at the polling units.

He said that he has directed security agencies to identify hot spots and be ready to move should they suspect any attempts to cause problems by thugs across the country irrespective of party affiliations.

He said that he was told about the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to postpone the last Saturday election at quarter to 5 in the morning of the elections.

He said that INEC had all the time and resources, didn’t have to wait six hours to the elections to announced postponement.

“Definitely, INEC must explain to Nigerians what happened, the constitution and the law protects INEC but they must not take us for granted.

“If we had failed to provide all what INEC wanted, then we would have been held responsible

“So at least after the elections we will have to go into details to find out what happened,” he said.