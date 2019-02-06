Smile’s new offers to guarantee customers access to the Internet

By Juliet Umeh

4G LTE telecom service provider, Smile, has introduced a new device, coupled with different bonus offers to reward loyal customers.

It said the offers make it easier for customers to enjoy the benefits that come with SuperFast and reliable Internet connection.

The offers enable customers gain, upon purchase of a SMiFi or Router Starter Pack, 100 per cent bonus data on recharge for three consecutive months, free unlimited on-net calls and 10 minutes off-net calls. Users are also at liberty to get 7GB plus SMiFi or UnlimitedPremium plan plus Router and 100 per cent bonus. This gives customers the ability to create their own hotspot, stream, download and connect with family and friends.. The SMiFi offer is available in all cities .

Smile Nigeria’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Lotanna Anajemba said: “We recognise that the Internet is becoming more and more important for nearly everybody in their everyday lives, and as such, it is our goal to enable as many new connections as possible. These offers are yet another step towards realising this goal.”

Anajemba, however, highlighted that the need for instant access to the internet, has resulted in a higher demand for data to be readily accessible at affordable rates.

He said: “It is therefore believed that the new device and bonus offers will not only give customers great value for money but also reward them for their usage. The offer can be accessed via online shop at smile.com.ng, Smile shops and authorised distributors spread across the cities that they operate.

Smile said its effort to get Nigerians on to the Internet is demonstrated by its aggressive investment in what is now the largest 4G LTE network in Nigeria, introduction of a wide and affordable bundle portfolio, affordable data-enabled devices and now these exciting offers.

For Smile Nigeria, these feats are aligned with the company’s commitment to create a differentiated value proposition and provide customer-centric services, which are aimed at adding unrivalled benefits to its teeming customers spread across major cities and towns in the country.

More than anything else, the new offers underscoers Smile’s position as the broadband provider of choice in Nigeria that enables its customers to do and achieve more.