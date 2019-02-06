Six Russian sailors seized by pirates released in Nigeria — Embassy

Six Russian sailors, seized by pirates near Benin’s territorial waters in early January during an attack against the container ship The MSC Mandy, have been released in Nigeria, the Russian embassy in Nigeria told TASS on Wednesday.

Russian embassy is checking citizenship of six sailors abducted by pirates off Benin

“We confirm that the Russian sailors have been released. They are alive and well,” the source said. “Measures are being taken for their return home.”

The container ship The MSC Mandy flying the Panamanian flag was attacked near Benin’s territorial waters on January 2. There were 24 people, mostly Russians, on board. Six of them, including the captain, were taken hostage. The Russian embassy in Benin later said that all of those seized were Russian citizens.

Some observers later speculated that the pirates must have been Nigerians and the kidnapped Russians should be looked for in Nigeria.