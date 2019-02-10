Seyi Law pranks Nigerians with divorce rumour

.Says My wife and I intact

Victor Ogunyinka

Comedian, Seyi Law, has quashed news about divorce with his wife, Stacy, saying his marriage of eight years with wife intact.

Apparently pulling a prank on Nigerians for his upcoming show, Seyi Law said on Instagram that he has been promoting his show for some time and it only garnered few talks.

He also took time out to apologise to Stacy whom he said was “highly embarrassed” by the joke.

“Human beings love bad news sha. I have been promoting my shows since very few talks. Abegi, I dey UK for media rounds.

My wife and I are intact. Kai, people can’t even read between the lines. I said PATH WAY not part way. My Ex-wife, abeg which one. Please help me spread this one like the fake news. I need to sell tickets. I am sorry the joke is too expensive.

“I need to apologise to my wife who found the joke highly embarrassing and way out of line. Thanks for bearing my excesses. You are beautiful, kind and definitely the best of your type. God bless you abundantly. I appreciate you always. May God never give us a reason to part ways, but PATH many ways for the future generations to tread.”