Services failures still rampant in e-banking

Despite several upgrades launched by almost all banks in the past one year, Vanguard MoneyDigest findings still show prevalence of malfunctioning systems across all services points provided by virtually all banks in the country.



Though some bank officials would readily attribute the malfunctions to normal defaults in gadgets, the customers remain at the receiving end in the problem.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week launched a new level of sanctions over such services failures that result into any form of loss to the customers. But from several customer complaints being received at the banks’ portals, the situation is far from being addressed.

Below are some of the complaints.

Fund reversal: Unity Bank’s customer vow to close account

I-mma’noel Joseph Adejoh

After money was deducted from my account and your bank did nothing till now, I will permanently close my bank account this year.

Unity Bank responds

We apologize for any service displeasure you may have encountered. Please avail us with your phone number to enable us speak with you. Thank you.

Paul Elijah

I tried to recharge my Glo line and I was not given the airtime but was debited.

Unity Bank

No response

Ndulewe Ifeanyi

Unity Bank, your network is becoming so bad these days. You should work on it to avoid losing many customers please.

Unity Bank Plc

No response

Mansur Ya’u Yayari

I carried out a transaction via Point of sales, PoS, terminal in which my N9000 was deducted without the beneficiary’s account credited. I lodged a complaint at your Dutse branch twice. It has been 54 days and the money has not been reversed.

Unity Bank

No response

Bashar S Saidu Adamawa

I have problem with your bank. I am finding it difficult to check my account balance using your *779#. I complained to your bank and was told to fill alert form which I did thrice. Please help me.

Unity Bank

No response

Anthony Egwuchukwu

What kind of bank is this? I transferred N110,000 through Unity mobile app, to FCMB account. Till now the beneficiary account is yet to be credited. Please what is the problem?

Unity Bank

No response

Sanusi Tanko

Your mobile banking application is not effective these days. Why?

Unity Bank

No response

Union Bank customers express dissatisfaction with USSD code, others

Sherrif Eniola

I made use of your app to subscribe for my Gotv despite the fact that it said something went wrong during processing. You guys debited me N2005 and the Gotv didn’t receive the subscription fee inside their portal. You are yet to reverse my money back into my account. What’s the meaning of that?

Union Bank responds

Apologies for the inconvenience! We just sent you a DM. Be sure to check… We’ll be waiting to assist you.

Hayormide K. Hardisa

When I try to check my account balance, load airtime from my bank account, I get the response that my account is “inactive.”

Union Bank

No response

Ecovans Obeten

The PoS debited my account on a transaction I made to pay for fuel without crediting the beneficiary’s account. I complained and the bank said they are still working on it for two weeks now.

Union Bank responds

Please check your twitter handle and provide your details as advised on twitter

Anuforo Emmanuel

I don’t know why Union Bank stopped giving me my interest. I have not withdrawn money from my account for eight months now.

Union Bank

No response