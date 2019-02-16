Searching for Love?

Lovers

Searching Female

•Ruth 23, from Akwa Ibom State, needs a guy, aged 28 and above, who is God fearing and handsome, for a serious relationship. 08165998123

•Annie 32, 5.6ft tall, a graduate and resides in Lagos, needs a man, who is nice, caring, educated and employed, aged 40-55, for a relationship. 08163356226,08168485612

•Ella, fair in complexion, chubby and pretty, needs a mature serious minded man, for a serious relationship.07062588127

Searching Male

•Morgan tall, chocolate in complexion and a Christian, wants to get married to a lady that is ready for marriage. 07050317421

•Guyus a graduate of 35years of age, tall and well endowed from Delta State, needs a lady between the ages of 30-48years that is financially independent for a serious relationship. 07016485646, 08119509103

•Kenny a medical practitioner and resides in Lagos, needs a lady for a good relationship that may lead to marriage, aged 23-28.08187246083 or my whatsapp 07067108602

•Osas 32, handsome, tall, chocolate in complexion, a supervisor in petroleum station, resides in Benin City, needs a lady who is financially independent, for a serious and honest relationship, that will lead to marriage.09022164626, 09051205246

•Omoh 40 light in complexion reside in Lagos Needs a devotional lady, Christian 2530 who is ready for marriage. 08026613497

•Ben 42 widower from Edo State Christian resides in Lagos need god fearing mature lady for marriage. 0859822725

•Rhema, 46, Deltan, needs a very tall, busty, fair in complexion lady, genotype AA, who is a university graduate, not circumcised, of Delta origin, aged 26-33, for marriage.08030722412, 08025152808

•Victor, 35, employed and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a humble,respectful and caring lady, aged 25-32, who is ready for marriage. 08064026075, 08184470484

•Victor 41, employed and resides in Abuja, needs a responsible lady, aged 33-40, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 07016661116, 07034973378

•Ifeanyi 38, a businessman, resides in Abuja, needs a God fearing lady, for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08143085853

•Omoh 40, from Ogun State, but resides in Lagos, needs a devoted Christian lady, aged 25-30, who is ready for marriage. 08026613497

•Temi 45, resides in Ogun State, needs a Godly lady, aged 30-40, who is a good cook, and ready for marriage.08054671328, 08029494833

•Prince resides in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, needs a matured lady, for marriage. 08084406610, 09051715105

•Kenny a medical doctor, from Ekiti State and resides in Lagos, needs a lady, aged 23-28, for a good relationship, that will lead to marriage.08103100384, 07067108602

•Niyi from Ogun State, but resides in Lagos, needs a caring, honest and employed Yoruba lady, aged 30-36, who also resides in Lagos, for a serious relationship.08024245030

•John 45, Igbo by tribe, needs an Igbo lady, aged 40-45, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage.09029364015

•Daniel from Warri, Delta State, needs a caring lady, who can take care of him, for a serious relationship. 07065556444, 09072202622

•A man 52, God fearing, needs a graduate, fair in complexion, tall, employed lady, aged 38, who is God fearing, submissive, a true friend and a companion, from South East or South, for a relationship.08045454423, 08026383975

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Blessing 21, from Anambra State, needs a rich sugar daddy, from Anambra State.09032065720

•Ifeoluwa 28, resides in Osun State, a single mother of one, needs a caring, generous sugar daddy that will take her out of poverty.08136642246,08050595911

Searching Male

•Chinomso needs a sugar mummy for a romantic relationship, aged 35-50. 08035037291

•Jb, 45, Edo needs a sugar mummy for sexual relationship. 08155317622

•Chidinho resides in Lagos, needs a beautiful sugar mummy. 08171116686,08164632727

•Harris 28, dark in complexion, slim, 5ft tall, from Edo State and resides in Benin city, needs a sugar mummy, who can help him financially, for a relationship.08157900303

•Ekene married, needs a caring sugar mummy, aged 40-60.08141594165

•Clement a graduate and applicant, resides in Lagos, needs a rich, fat and beautiful sugar mummy, who can take good care of him, until he secures a good job. 08050695906,08122582065, 08061560401

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825