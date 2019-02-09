Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/ Networking

•Grace 20, from Anambra State, needs kind hearted Nigerians, to help sponsor her in taking Waec or to learn work.08105286107

•Khaleed from Niger State, needs kind hearted Nigerian to help sponsor his catering business with the sum of N50,000, account 3107712160 First Bank, Mohammed Khalid.08091803140

•Cynthia from Anambra State, just got admission, needs kind hearted Nigerians, to help sponsor her education. Acct 2104025925 UBA Bank, Ezechi Cynthia .08160428077

Links

•Chidima Okafor , wants to link up with her uncles, her late father’s name is Benjamin Okafor from lmo State, in Mbaise LGA. 09081060192

Lovers

Searching Female

•Blessing nice and friendly needs a lovely and Godly man, for a serious relationship. 09024176805

•Chineyenwa fair in complexion, fat, nice and resides in Onitsha, Anambra State, needs a responsible and God fearing man, who is matured, buoyant, lovely, and can take good care of her, aged 40-55, for a relationship.08035252658

Searching Male

•Peter 45, from Anambra State, a businessman, needs an Igbo lady, who is employed or into business, aged 37-40, for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage.08113040487

•Henry 28, self employed resides in Delta State, needs a decent lady for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage, aged 25-28.08073117948

•Steve 46, hard working, God fearing and resides in Ogun State, needs a Godly, hard working, serious minded lady, aged 35-40, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08105760632

•Ajayi 49, a businessman, resides in Lagos, needs a rich, matured lady who is beautiful, fair in complexion, aged 25-35, and a graduate, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08088974646

•Prince resides in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, needs a matured lady, for a serious relationship. 08084406610, 09051715105

•Eminy 58, employed, needs a military lady, aged 25-36, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.08126875563

•Godwin handsome, tall, chocolate in complexion, a law student, needs a lady, who is financially independent, for a serious, honest and meaningful relationship that will lead to marriage. 07083995069

•Nelson a final year law student, handsome, needs a mature lady, who is employed, or self employed, aged 25-37, ready for a serious affair. 07034342229

•Victor 41, employed and resides in Abuja, needs a responsible lady, aged 33-40, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage. 07016661116

•Kenny a medical doctor, needs a lady, aged 20-30, for a good relationship, in Lagos.07067108602, 08187246083

•Samuel, 40, from Abeokuta, needs a serious, independent lady, aged 35+ for marriage. 09028672548

•Chelsea, 30, a computer Engineer who loves singing. He needs a rich lady with a good character. 08110312727

•Chief Scoa, 66, from IMO state is separated. He needs a God fearing rich lady aged 40-60 for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage. 08035545469.

•Ola, 42, from Ondo is a Christian. He needs a single, dark complexioned Christian lady aged 28-35 for marriage.08032420454

•Chigozie, 24, fair, busty, tall, pretty needs a caring man for a relationship. 08141629937.

•Richmark, 40, a civil Engineer resident in Delta state needs a woman aged 35-45 for a relationship. 08118692290.

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Ngozi from Imo State, but resides in Anambra State, needs a loving and caring sugar daddy, aged 40-60, who will take care of her, for a relationship. 08147538320

Searching Male

•Foster 25, dark in complexion, from Ghana, but resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, mummy that live around Lekki or Ikoyi.

09051948859

•Abel 28, easy going, fun to be with, needs a sugar mummy, aged 60, for real fun in Edo state. 08155159434,09028171875

•Frank resides in Delta State, needs a sugar mummy, for sexual relationship.07037177183

•China, 37, from Umuahia, tall, strong and well endowed, needs a caring, neat and very fat sugar mummy, aged 45-65 who needs sexual satisfaction. 07038649576

•Wale, 30, needs a sugar mummy to care for him. 07087590449.

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825