Save Nigeria from another 4yrs of disaster – Daniel begs Nigerians

Former Governor of Ogun State, and Director-General, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, APCO, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has urged Nigerians to save the country of what he described as “another four years of disaster,” by voting the PDP.

Mr. Daniel who is also the Deputy Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, PDP-PCC, lamented that the country has witnessed severe hardship under the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government.

Urging Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar during Saturday’s election, Mr. Daniel claimed Atiku is the candidate to vote because, “It is a choice between a detribalized Nigerian who doesn’t see ethnic, religion or regional difference but Nigerian.”

Below is his statement:

“Few hours ago, insurgents believed to be members of the terrorist organization, Boko Haram, attacked the convoy of the Governor of Borno State and my very good friend, Alhaji Kashim Shettima. Alhaji Shettima is just one of the thousands across the country whose lives have been threatened and in most cases, taken away by terrorists whom the federal government boldly said have been defeated few months ago.

Children, wives, fathers, mothers, infants and several loved ones have had their lives cut short by bandits in the North Western part of the country while our brothers and sisters in the middle belt continue the unceremonious burial of family members, loved ones, children and parents in shallow graves as a result of the unchecked blood-thirst of herdsmen across the region. This is the state of Nigeria today!

In the last four years, we have witnessed an unimaginable level of blatant disregard for the wellbeing of Nigerians by a government that places more emphasis on a caricature anti-corruption war that continues to enrich friends and families of those in the Presidency without recourse to the pains of the people.

In the full glare of us all we witnessed as cronies and friends of the President caught red handed in illicit funds were patted on the back while individuals in the opposition party and even independent institutions were clamped down with rigour and alacrity, alien to this government.

Our nation today is one that has made it nearly impossible for an average Nigerian to feed a simple family of five. Workers and civil servants toil day and night for salaries and wages that cannot afford them and their families a three square meal. The prices of food items in the market have skyrocketed to an unimaginable state while basic bills such as school fees, house rents among others have become a luxury, affordable easily only to those who cut corners.

Fellow countrymen and women, I feel this pain as well. Not just as a Nigerian but also as a businessman with hundreds of people on my salary schedule. I have watched many breakdown as a result of these hardship and I have seen many businesses and corporate organizations close shops as a result of bad government policies.

And this is why this election is not about political parties or just an individual. It is about us as a people. Nigerians who live in Nigeria and are the direct victims of this lack of direction and knowledge of how to run the country by those in power today.

Make no mistake, Nigeria cannot continue on this path for another four years. Nigeria cannot survive another four years of this misdirection and maladministration.

To those who are still unclear of the choices before us. It is a choice between a man who has created thousands of Jobs, employed over 50,000 across the country and another man whose only source of job creation is rearing of 150 cattle. We need the former to solve our reoccurring unemployment problem across the country and the latter to go back home and face his flocks.

It is a choice between a detribalized Nigerian who doesn’t see ethnic, religion or regional difference but Nigerian. A man who married across all the regions of the country, love and treat all equally and a man who sees us as a nation of 95% and 5%. A man who sees us as a divided nation that must be conquered with divide and rule. Again, we need the former to repair our fragile unity and focus us all on the path of collective development.

It is a choice between an healthy and sound minded Nigerian who has the capacity to carry out the duties of the office of the President of the Federal Republic without annexation of same to some group of individuals named cabals and a man who is better left to take a long rest and attend properly to his health concern without holding us all to ransom and having those who are neither elected or appointed dictate and share the duties of the office of the President without accountability.

It is a choice between a man who understands what is required for this country to grow with a sound business mind and technological exposure needed to refocus our nation to the emerging innovations and new age generation not just for us but our children and grand children. A digital system devoid of analogue mentality.

Atiku Abubakar is the choice before us. He is our ticket to development and advancement. He is our hope to jobs, good healthcare, better security and most importantly, good life.

Fellow Nigerians, I enjoin you to save Nigeria from the disaster of another four years of this administration. I implore you to answer this clarion call and help end the looming catastrophe.

Remember, all that is needed for evil to prevail is for good men and women to do nothing. All that is needed for this looming doom to occur is for us to sit down and refuse to make the right choice.”