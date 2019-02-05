Saraki gets supports from multi-ethnic groups, non indigenes in Kwara

Non indigenes residing in Kwara state, including Ndigbo, Hausa, Zuru,Yoruba and south- south communities have assured the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, of their support during the forthcoming general elections.

I’ll reclaim my APC Governorship ticket, Sen. Ayogu Eze vows

They assured Saraki of bloc votes for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16th and March 2nd elections.

The various groups gave the assurance during a meeting with the Senate President at his ABS Mandate Constituency Office in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Speaking at the meeting, the leader of the Ndigbo community in the state, Sir T.N Njoku said they were at the meeting with “a clear mandate.”

Njoku who congratulated Saraki for what he described as overcoming his travails in the hands of those he helped unto power claimed that, “we voted for the APC in 2015 because of Saraki.”

According to him, “We are happy when you joined PDP. When you were governor, we really enjoyed a very cordial relationship with you. For you, we will do everything to ensure your return to the Senate. When you were there, you instilled sanity. We want you to continue your good work at the Senate.

“For the president, we will vote Atiku. Atiku and Obi are entrepreneur and will create job opportunities for our youths. We voted for Buhari in 2015 because of Saraki and this time around, we shall vote for Atiku because of you.”

Responding, Saraki thanked his visitors for remaining steadfast in their support for the Saraki dynasty.

He assured them that issues of their welfare and wellbeing shall continue to receive priority attention from the dynasty and the state government.

Asking Nigerians, especially the youths to vote en masse for the PDP presidential candidate, the Senate President noted that, “Today in Nigeria, the major challenge we have is unemployment. We need a government that will provide enabling environment that will lead to massive job creation for our youths.

“Atiku will give everybody a sense of belonging. Atiku will spread happiness across the country. Under Atiku, there will be prosperity and life abundant for all Nigerians.”

The groups were led by Alh Issa AbdulRahman( Hausa), Alh Abiodun Jimoh(Fulani), Umar Kenna(Zuru) and Chief Okugbe( South- south).