Sanwoolu medical outreach

It has become imperative for government at all levels to ensure access to comprehensive, quality health care services , promoting and maintaining health of the citizens, preventing and managing disease, reducing unnecessary disability and premature death, and achieving health equity for all citizens.

The Sanwo Olu Medical outreach programme has the ultimate goal of providing comprehensive medical services for the citizens of Lagos State. Though the markets are the target venues for the programme, it is aimed at reaching both male and female across the local government areas in the state.

The market designated for the programme is seen as the convergence points for everyone living in particular locations and this cut across the various socio-economic groups in the state. Healthcare coverage is also a problem in the Nigerian society that needs to be managed with the most cost effective and innovative approach. The value of market medical outreaches cannot be overemphasized to large extent; they help to fill the current gaps in the healthcare access and delivery in Lagos State.

The SanwoOlu healthcare intervention designed to hold in the marketplace where there is a large concentration of people who barely have time to visit the hospital or afford the healthcare service they desire. The free medical program of the Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed the state of health of the people. The medical programme designed to reach market women across the states in all the 20 local government areas also witnessed men participating.

The goal is to reach at least 1,000 people per day.

It is evident through the programme that several people have no access to medical services or nonchalant to check their health status.

From the reports of the medical programme, there has been increase in the number of people having high blood pressure, cervical issues and breast ailments. Thousands also have poor sights as free eye glasses were distributed after undergoing comprehensive eye examination at all the designated centers.

The medical outreach programme is jointly organized by Prime Group, BOS Eko Forum and LMC for BOS. The programme includes free medical consultations, free dental care, eye tests and free glasses, free cervical and breast cancer.

The programme tagged "Sanwo-Olu Cares Medical Outreach" programme was targeted at Lagos markets.

According to the medical team leader, Dr. Ajayi,Public Health Specialist , the medical outreach is also designed to reach those who barely have time to visit the hospital and also who cannot afford the cost of medical treatment.

The medical outreach team visited the 20 local governments in Lagos State. The team comprised of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory personnel and non-clinical health workers.

The cervical screening shows that there is an increase in women with cervical issues. A huge number of women had referrals on various centers across the local governments.

Epe had the highest cases for referral on cervical issues during the programme. There are also more cases of women who had issues with their breast after undergoing the breast cancer screening.

It is also evident that most of the people who participated during the programme have issues with their eyesight. Over 2,500 people were provide free eye glasses after undergoing eye screening and tests by ophthalmologist.

The cases of high blood pressure revealed that most Lagosians are hypertensive.

This may be due to the strenuous work they engage in. The people with very high blood pressure were provided with new sphg to assist them monitor their blood pressure level. Some their blood pressure level. Some others were given referrals to the hospitals.

The dental surgery witnessed hundreds of people having tooth extraction. This Clearly shows that most people have tooth decay and they have not paid attention to it.

Several of the market women appealed to the government to come to their aid in the areas of healthcare. They appealed to the government to ensure that health services teach the grassroots. hey called for the continuity of the programme which should attract the attention of policy makers.

It has become imperative for the government to ensure access to affordable healthcare services by the citizens. This is the general feelings of market women in all th local government areas in the satte who trooped out in thousands to participate in the ongoing free Medical Service provided by the APC governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu.

The market women urged the aspirant to ensure continuity of the free medical programme if elected into office. They hinged their position on the fact that most market women cannot afford the huge costs of treatment in the hospitals in the state. A market woman, Mrs Iyabo Akinpelu stayed that a continuity of the programme will to a large extent help the market women to maintain healthy lifestyle.

The leader of the medical team, Dr. Tunde Ajayi said the programme was more or less a teaching hospital taken to the markets. He asserted that the program revealed that several Lagosians have issues with their health. He stated that a large number of people have not had access to effective health care services and this is worrisome from the reports of the health programme. He further counseled Lagosians to pay adequate attention to their health.

He reiterated that a special health programme should be embarked upon to salvage the lives of Lagosians. He underscored the need for improved awareness for cervical cancer and breast cancer. He also emphasized the need for sustainability as this is the panacea to curb the growing trend of illnesses among the people