RMAFC: Buhari forwards 30 nominees for senate confirmation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, the names of 30 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba, Friday in Abuja said the decision was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The names, according to the statement, were conveyed in a letter signed by President Buhari to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

The list has Engr. Elias Mbam (Ebonyi) as Chairman, while Commissioners are Chris Alozie Akomas (Abia), Ayang Sunday Okon(Akwa Ibom), Chima Philip Okafor (Anambra), Prof. Isa B. Mohammed (Bauchi), Samuel Adaa Maagbe (Benue), Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley (Cross River), Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga (Delta), Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu (Ebonyi) and Mr. Victor Eboigbe (Edo).

Other Commissioners are Amujo Philip Ajayi (Ekiti), Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi (Enugu), Hon. Musa Tanko Abari (FCT), Mohammed Kabeer Usman (Gombe), Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel (Jigawa), Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi (Katsina), Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi (Kano), Rilwan Hussein Abarshi (Kebbi), Hon Suleiman Kokori Abdul (Kogi), and Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman (Kwara).

Other Commissioners named by President Buhari are Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle (Lagos), Aliyu A. Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima (Niger), Mr.Fari Adebayo (Ogun), Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin (Ondo), Kolade Daniel Abimbola (Oyo), Mr. Alexander Shaiyen (Plateau), Wenah Asondu Temple (Rivers), Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri (Yobe) and Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau (Zamfara)