Rev Chukwudi Eke calls for peaceful, credible elections

By Moses Nosike

Rev. Chukwudi Omordi Eke, the South-South Coordinator, Technical Committee under the Office of the Special Adviser on Youth and Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, has called on the government and people of Nigeria to ensure peaceful and credible elections in 2019. Rev.

Eke said “electing a new Nigerian president as well as members of the national and state legislatures must not be a do or die affair.”

Obaseki woos voters with projects in Uromi

He succinctly argued that “it is the duty of the Federal government and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. It is also the duty of the citizens to go out and cast their vote during the forthcoming general elections. Every vote counts: and now is the best time for Nigerians to elect great leaders into executive and legislative positions to take the nation to higher pedestals of peace and prosperity.”

Reverend Eke remarked that “just as former U.S. President J.F. Kennedy implored Americans and the world of his time to ‘ask of what you can do for your country and not what your country can do for you,’ Nigerians through these elections must serve to make the nation great again.” Rev. Eke, the South-South Coordinator, Technical Committee, under the Office of the Special Adviser on Youth and Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, made the appeal for peaceful and credible elections in Asaba, Delta state, during a press conference.

He applauded the international community and civil society organizations (CSO) for undertaking the selfless service of monitoring the forthcoming general elections. Rev Eke affirmed that the “Monitoring teams are watchdogs which will serve to deter rigging of elections, thereby ensuring free and fair elections.” He also urged the election monitors to be unbiased and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties.

Rev. Eke warned “all those involved in the conduct of the elections, including political party agents, collating and returning officers among others to be diligent, shun violence and ensure peace and civility are entrenched throughout the period of the election. The world is watching and let us prove to other African nations that our democracy has come to stay; and will get better with each successive national election.

Politicians now do executive rigging— Anglican Bishop

The Federal government must, therefore, emulate the example set by former President Goodluck Jonathan, who organized the freest and fairest elections in the history of the Nigerian democracy; and do the same for the good of the present and future Nigerians.”

Rev. Eke applauded the governor of Delta state, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who has through his administration, made sure that peace and security reign supreme in the state. He also seized the opportunity to thank Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, the Special Adviser on Youth and Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, for the confidence reposed in him to serve.