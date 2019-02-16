Resign now, PDP tells INEC chairman

Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, to resign.

Secondus made this known in a statement by his media aide Ike Abonyi, shortly after the elections were postponed by INEC.

He said the postponement was part of a “grand design” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the will of Nigerians “at all cost”.

“ APC in connivance with INEC have been trying all options including but not limited to burning down INEC offices in some states and destroying of electoral materials to create artificial problems upon which to stand for their dubious act”.

“With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre-manufactured for the purpose,”.

“For the avoidance of doubt the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.”

Secondus said the “wicked killing” of over 60 persons mostly women and children in southern Kaduna on the eve of the election “is a copious ploy by the APC to frighten the people away from voting knowing too well that they were not going to record any vote from the area”.