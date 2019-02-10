Reps candidate debunks police arrest

By Olayinka Ajayi

House of Reps candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye, has debunked the claim of his arrest by the police over alleged killing.

In a statement, the Media Head of Small Alhaji Campaign Organization, Oluyemi Fasipe, urged the electorate to ignore the arrest claim, saying : “ Alhaji Adefisoye was never arrested by the police following the attack on him and his entourage by political thugs at Ipogun. He only made a routine visit to the police for the purpose of making mandatory statement that will help the law enforcement agents with information that could help unmask those behind the unprovoked attacks on his campaign train and to possibly make some arrest.

“ Adefisoye is a law abiding citizen who personally lodged a report with Ilara Police Division following an attack on his campaign train at Ipogun. It will be recalled that three vehicles in the campaign convoy of Small Alhaji were razed while a staunch supporter and member of the Social Democratic Party was also killed by hired political thugs.”

Fasipe expressed surprise at the press statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Alex Kalejaiye, in which he misrepresented “facts of the attack”.