Reps candidate debunks police arrest

On 5:13 am

By Olayinka Ajayi

House of Reps candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP,  for Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye, has debunked  the  claim of his arrest by the police  over alleged killing.Policeman

In  a  statement, the Media Head of Small Alhaji Campaign Organization, Oluyemi  Fasipe, urged  the  electorate to ignore   the arrest claim, saying : “   Alhaji Adefisoye was never arrested by the police following the attack on him and his entourage by political thugs  at Ipogun. He  only made a routine visit to the police for the   purpose of making mandatory statement that will help the law enforcement agents with information that could help unmask those behind the unprovoked attacks on his campaign train and to possibly make some arrest.

“ Adefisoye is   a law abiding citizen who personally lodged a report with Ilara Police Division following an attack on his campaign train at Ipogun. It will be recalled that three vehicles in the campaign convoy of Small Alhaji were razed while a staunch supporter and member of the Social Democratic Party was also killed by hired political thugs.”

Fasipe  expressed surprise at the press statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Alex Kalejaiye, in which he misrepresented “facts of the attack”.


