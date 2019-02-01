Reps applaud CBN’s project in UNILAG

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) centre of excellence faculty building project in the University of Lagos.

Members of the committee of Representatives Committee on Banking & Currency made the commendation during an inspection tour of the site of the banks’ intervention project in Lagos.

The N4 billion project constitutes two ultra modern buildings of which one houses the main auditorium, offices, lecture halls among other facilities while the other constitutes 150 rooms, restaurants, lounge and other facilities.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Banking & Currency, Hon. Jones Onyeriri, commended the apex bank for a job well done but advised that the contractors speed up their work to see to the immediate completion of the project.

Coronation Merchant projects 2.25% GDP growth for 2019

He said: “We had a lot of challenges with the CBN with respect to the interventions of this project but as God would have it, immediately we started undergoing this oversight visit and seeing in reality what is on ground, most of us changed our minds if not everybody because it is obvious that the projects are laudable and not just being laudable but it’s been done in an excellent form.

“Yes in all things like in life you could still have challenges here and there and part of it is what we have experienced here and it’s our duty to help them with the challenge.

“I am not comfortable with it for the reason that we want the project like yesterday. First, for us this project could have been completed like yesterday but having seen the various challenges that they have. I and the members of the committee will only insist that the project be completed latest 2019, 2020 at the most. That is the most reasonable.”

The Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Isaac Okoroafor, said there were technical challenges encountered during the construction of the building, which started in 2016.