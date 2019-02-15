Referendum not in Nigeria’s constitution —Umeh

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone of Anambra state has said that referendum is not provided for in the current constitution of Nigeria.

Speaking in an Odenigbo Radio 99.1 FM programme, Obosi, Anambra state, Umeh who is the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, said referendum is not in the constitution, apparently because the 1999 constitution which we are using was written by the military.

He however noted that for it to be entrenched in our constitution, the constitution itself must either be re-written or reviewed in order to accommodate such important things that were missing in our constitution.

He promised that if he goes back to the senate for a second term, having stayed only one year from the time he was sworn in February last year, he would take up the referendum issue when ever the existing constitution is being re-written or reviewed.

He also promised to increase his scope of scholarship scheme, skill acquisition training, employments and empowerment programmes for both the youths, women and the rural dwellers, adding that so far, he has a total of 70 university students under his present scholarship scheme, while distributing N50,000 each to about 400 rural women to boost their small scale businesses. Umeh appealed to the electorate in the zone to vote for him enmasse to enable him actualise his dream of uplifting the less privileged in the society.