Rapper Gold Symbol releases new hit single “Coco”

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian rapper, songwriter, golden hip hop crusher with a creative multisyllabic style, rapper, Tony Patrick Chigozie, popularly known as “Gold Symbol” is one singer we all must look out for in 2019. If you are paying attention to the people who are updated in Nigeria Hip-hop you would have heard the name “Gold Symbol” by now.

Gold symbol just dropped his newest hit, titled “Coco”, an Afro hip-hop single which is shutting down the entire musical arena across Nigeria since it was released on 4th February 2019. The multisyllabic hit single “Coco” is billed to rule the air space from February 4, 2019.

With his fast rising fame, singer “Symbol” is known to be influential and among the most skilled artist from the south-south region of Nigeria. During his formative years as a rapper growing up in Port Harcourt city, ‘Gold Symbol’ joined the likes of Mark 12, Cash Krop and DJ Deemex and later moved on to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State where he met with the finest Uyo underdog rapper, Clique.

Couples should explore kinkiest sexual fantasies on Val’s Day – Lorraine Lionheart

In an exclusive interview with rapper Symbol, he told Vanguard that his new hit single “Coco” was a song which was inspired by one of the contestants of the 2018/2019 Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria; that the song was however a reflection of his undecided feelings for the stunning and alluring beauty of the MBMN contestant.

Before now, “Gold Symbol” has recorded several hits, featuring artists like Ikpa, Udo, Pope Don X, Lybra, Sagas, OgiveR, Feelings, Jsongz and Chase. He has done good hits with the best south-south producers like Otyno, OgiveR, 8note, Jazzbeat and a lot others.

Speaking with Amity Global Network, the mangers of “Gold Symbol” they highlighted the envisioned and creative capacity of the singer, stating that “Gold Symbol” is a rare commodity and a musical burgeon that cannot be stopped.