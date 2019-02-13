Breaking News
Python dance III not for war only – ARMY

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Commander of  35 Artillery Brigade Command, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brig Gen. Olaniyi Olatunde, yesterday, said the Python Dance III otherwise called Egwu Eke 111 is not  meant for only war.
Olatunde said this during a free medical Outreach and distribution of books and other writing materials to students of the host community at Lafenwa in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai had said that the Operation Python Dance is to reinvigorate all existing operations in the country, with additional manpower, equipment and resources to address the lingering security problems in the country.

Olatunde said the event  was part of the activities lined up to commemorate the nationwide exercise Python dance 111 in 81 Division   Area of Responsibility.

He said: “No one is permitted to disclose  any information that is injurious to national security. We are doing this to maintain the citizens and change their orientation that Nigerian  Army is not about war only.

“We can also relate with the citizens and the mandate to provide adequate protection and security for the good people of Nigeria.”

 


