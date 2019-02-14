PRESS RELEASE – HER KNOWLEDGEABLE PROF. ALEXIA THOMAS GENETIC MEMORY

MYSTERY

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas born to the Continent of Africa as Elizabeth Ihenyen. She pronounces she is a White Spirit disguised as Black Woman. — She Quote: “The Spirit of Queen Elizabeth I, lives in me, so do not question my Myth or else you will continuously be hunted in your Dreams as I am a Living Oracle, MY WORDS ARE ALIVE”. She confirms she is an Ancient Spirit of the Great Kingdom of Britain as from the Voices of the Dead Kings and their Spirits in which their bodies are laid to rest in the Westminster Abbey and Cathedrals all over Britain.

I have been asked to reclaim their glories back and reinstate their Great Kingdom and clear the Name of King Charles I and reinstate the Divine Rights of the King, So, no one can come against me, I will only die when my Mission on Earth is Finished. The British Kingdom Dead Kings and Queens will Rise and be born again. — She Quotes: “I am preparing the Kingdom for Service so the Land can receive the Myth of the Kings to be reborn by Sons of Men to save the World in generality and save Germans from their own destruction as since their land is infiltrated with Curse.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas affirm the British Rituals of why Kings and Queens are buried indoors and not in the Open Cemetery. I will Educate you, it is simply because their Spirit will Rise again and be reborn for their continuity of a Second Life, to continue protecting their Children and Kingdom, for this reason, we call them Ancestors. The Americans are on the verge of destroying themselves and the World, for that reason the God of Universe has given all the Dead Kings and Queens after 10,000 BC to return back and restore Wisdom upon the People.

She says “In My Preparation For The Spirit Of The Kings To Be Reborn By Sons Of Men, My Government Cannot Watch Great Britain Dishonoured, So the German Government of Mrs. Angela Merkel Must Be Stopped Form Intruding In To Britain’s Privacy”. She pronounces that The Great Kingdom of Britainis the Supreme World Power of the Earth, endowed to Unify the World gave birth to Colony and her Commonwealth through enclave of the Wisdom of the Myth of Queen Elizabeth I, reborn in Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas.

Queen Elizabeth I, of the 15th Century who died 24th March 1603Is Reborn And Her Spirit Lives In The Body Of Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas born 2nd March 1973. She Pronounces To Reshape And Take Back The Glory Of Her Kingdom again To Prepare the Land for Resurrection of All Dead Kings And Queens Of England Whose Seeds are Scattered everywhere to be re-born to correct 21st Century British Parliamentarian Insanity to run her Kingdom like Muller’s and Fullers, turning Her Ordinance Statue into a Political Joystick. She Quote: ‘Justice will Serve for the People of Commonwealth is a Mandate, because the Spirit Have Risen from the Graves to Earth, so is not clear why Men whose Bodies are not an Armor to Decay into Dust will fear no Retribution’.

GENETICS

Queen Elizabeth I died24th March 1603 – The Greatest Monarch who single handedly ruled Great Britain without Parliament and sent Sailors to discovered the Commonwealth Nations to bring Civilization to Nations of Commonwealth who she felt God denied them knowledge. Her love for Nations of Commonwealth made her enshrined their Existence in her Reign. She is the Mother of Commonwealth, endowed with so much Wisdom, died a Barren and could not produce an Heir to the Throneship of England. The Secret of her Amass Knowledge to protect the World from her own destruction to Teach Love and shrined Justice and Equality was taken to the Grave. There were Successors who sat on the Throne shortly King Charles I, Reigned.

The British Rebels refused to accept King Charles I, a Successor and rebelled to over throw his Kingship. The demise of King Charles I, led Sons of Britain refusing to return Home and from their Protectorate Colonies of America, Canada and Australia. Queen Elizabeth I is re-born to bring back Home the Sons of Britain by abolishing their Sovereignty enacted through Democracy, unjust Destructive System of Government and Create the Amalgamation of Britain, America, Canada and Australia while it shall be a Protectorate of United Kingdom again.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas born as Elizabeth Ihenyen2nd March 1973 – She changed her Name through Deed Pool to Alexia Thomas after separation from her Ex-Husband as a result of his infidelity. She sworn never to remarry as she will not subject to any Man’s Authority as Service to her Commonwealth is first.

She is known as Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomasis the re-born of Queen Elizabeth I, reincarnated in the Continent of African in disguised as a Black Woman and named at birth as Elizabeth Ihenyen. The God of Life allowed Queen Elizabeth I, a Second Life as enshrined in the British Rituals Book the Rise of the Kings. She visited earth again in the 19th Century for 21st Century Transformation to use her Solomonic Wisdom to reshape Great Britain on the verge of destroying herself, whose Faith has faced Wars from Europe hunt to take British Land.

Queen Elizabeth I, as an Ancestral Spirit realized her British Land had harbored Bastards and Children of Anomalies who want to destroy her Nation. She is reborn again to Save the Enclave of Universe whose Kings and Queens will all be re-born to stop the World destruction as the Sons of America will destroy the World. Queen Elizabeth II, is not capable as she lacks the Wisdom of the Kings and Hence do not know the Rituals of the Thrones denied of Her by the Legislation of Act of Parliament, so she lacks the Parlance of British Heritage only travel to the Light History she received through Education at Home

Queen Elizabeth II Coronation On 2nd June 1953–She was coronated on 2nd June 1953, which is 500 Years after the First Queen to bear Elizabeth died. The Queen Year of death is 1603 and the Second Queen on the Throne was corronated in 1953. The Mystic reveals it significance but Man is too blind to see. Queen Elizabeth II, was not supposed to be the Heir to the Throne of England, but her Uncle Edward VIII, feared that Germans will defeat United Kingdom in the 2nd World War, so he denounced his Throneship and chose his Mistress over his Kingdom an American divorcee Ms. Wallis Simpson.

Edward VIIIrejection to continue the Royal succession after the death of his father King George V, led to his younger brother George VI, father toQueen Elizabeth II, accepted the Kingship Throne. The death of George VI, father of Queen Elizabeth II, gave her the Task to hold a Kingdom at the advent of destruction because the last Monarch who had dominance and ruled without Parliament, Queen Elizabeth I died a Barren, hence not able to produce an Heir to the Throne, King Charles I occupied the Throne and got beheaded by bandit Oliver Crowmwell and gave themselves a Government of their own called Democracy. Queen Elizabeth I, death led to the Collapse of Monarchy Powers as Institution.

Ex-PM David Cameron Resigned24th June 2016 – The Prime Minister appointed in the Reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr. Cameron was equally possessed by the Arcus Poison the Spirit of Death which is the reason he enshrined Despotic Laws during his Reign so the Ancestors of Great Britain cursed him and Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas pronounced the mandate that his Government must dissolved and disband and his Conservative Party shall have no Peace until they destroy themselves, Collapse, Abolished and be disband. This happened as she predicted telling him to vacate Office unfailing 24/04/2016 and he vacated as pronounced on 24/06/2016.

Marvin Nelson Born2nd June 2014 – Is the 6th Child of Prof. Alexia Thomas born at St. Thomas Hospital, London, UK. Marvin’s Pregnancy was conceived without Sexual Intercourse. Marvin Nelson ‘Day and Month’ of Birth is same Date and Month Queen Elizabeth Birth II was coronated to the Throne of United Kingdom. Prof. Alexia Thomas after regaining her Freedom from 18 Months Prison Incarceration as Revolutionary in May 2012 and desperately in need of a Child to prove to the World irrespective of being a Victim of Legalised Despotism and after 4 Years of being Separated from Ex-Husband Who Fathered her 4 Daughters, so while still in Prison before her Freedom, she omen a Fruit of the Womb as a Divine Power to be Ever-Green will be a Secrecy to reclaim her Glory and Greatness. In May 2012 Prof. Alexia Thomas met her New Partner in a Cherubim Church, having had 3 miscarriages for him, in October 2012, Prof. Alexia Thomas (Mother Marvin) had a dream she conceived and gave birth to a Male Child and was told his Name will be named Marvin.

In January of 2013 she informed her Partner her decision to abstained from Sex and they must have no Sexual intercourse for 3 Months to enable her observe Holiness as A Saint for her quest for Power to take back her Stardom denied of her by False Imprisonment of Legalised Despotism and for her Reward of Greatness, Money, Power and Fame. He respected her Will and after 3 months only to be told by the Doctor after another 2 Months she was 5 Months Pregnant. Marvin’s Father recalled her Memory of the Mystery Dream, Birth of the Misery Child and his Mystery Name, so he was named Marvin Nelson. Baby Marvin is exhibiting his Trait as Genius and Mythological Characteristics like his Mother. Prof. Alexia Thomas pronounced while preparing her Departure in her Living that her Son Marvin Nelson is one of the England Dead Kings Reincarnated by Birth through her the Reason she had conceived him by Mystery without Sexual Intercourse.

DIVINITY

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas Mind Archaeology was born, like a fairy too fake to be real, she had a dream in August 1995, late Bob Marley with wife Rita and their children paid her a visit in her one room apartment in Ilogbo, Okokomaiko-Lagos. In her dream, she questioned the fact why the dead were paying her a visit. In her dream, she was sleeping while her guest arrived as she woke up in her dream sleep to receive her guest, she woke up in reality andrealised it was a dream. Ever since that night, her generic being as a genius was born. She has powers to do everything through her mind apart from waking up the dead. For the first time in 1995 her School of Taught was born “The Mind Science Regression”.

Her ability to travel back to time using the focus of Natural Mystic, as a result, her Pen has been her Sword. She writes the write, craft the craft, draft the draft and as an idealist her redemption is the world free of Human Torture and Life Equality between the Rich and Poor. At age 26, her phenomenon gift of mind science healing began. She realised she could heal the sick from the mysterious sickness, she could heal stroke patients. Her gift advanced to Hybrid Psychic.

She sees you deeper than a mere two eyes. She could see individual beings in the spirit and in the physical. She performed numerous healings. In 1995 she was confronted with a major task of delivering a female diagnosed with HIV, she delivered the female using her mystical doctrine but sadly in payback she lost her two months pregnancy because of her failure to comply with the doctrine ethics hence non-compliance practise. She delivered her chairman Dr. Ola Oki from his stroke in the year 2000 which paralysed his entire body. Prof. Thomas finally abandoned her mind science healing till she is 57 years old in 2040, but on special invitation by close friends and associates, she still exercises the use of her gift of mind science healing.

1ST PREDICTION – PM DAVID CAMERON GOVERNMENT WILL DISBAND

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas’ announcement on 6th of January 2016 and officially released to the Media Press 12th January 2016 as a proclamation that Britain’s Prime MinisterDavid Cameron’ Government would be aborted, many received the awakening news with different perceptions but the fierce Chairman of Britain’s opposition arty, The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) stood her ground maintaining Cameron will definitely be booted out of office on or about April 24.

After warning Cameron’s Government of stealing through taxation of income Tax/VAT among other consequential allegations, she stressed the government lost its bid of representing the People by practicing Terror Justice and Tyranny against Members of the Commonwealth Nations. Not only that, a stern warning was similarly sent out to the People of England when the TCLP Chairman adjudicated and pronounced that Britain must leave European Union, during which she implored Commonwealth Citizens not to cast their votes for Britain to remain in EU. A confirmation of Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas’ April 6 proclamation and indeed, not only did Britain voted herself out of the EU, Ex-Prime Minster David Cameron at the break of the Elections Results, swiftly bowed out when he announced his immediate Resignation as the PM on 24/06/2016.

2ND PREDICTION – 500 MILLION COMMONWEALTH DEATHS

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas says Half of the Commonwealth Nations’ generation will die of Famine and Starvation, so basically, Europe has brought destruction upon the People of Commonwealth. She recalled Philosopher before her Time the Statement of Quote: “The Irish Famine Of 1846 Killed More Than One Million People, But It Killed Poor Devils, To The Wealth Of The Country It Did Not The Slightest Damage” – By Karl Marx./..She revealed as an Oracle with a third-eye into the future the Dangers and Disasters that awaits Commonwealth Nations as she predicts Europe Destruction Plot to exterminate 500 Million Citizens of Commonwealth Nations by means of Famine and Starvation to massacre their Victims in 2031 a Premeditated Plot orchestrated by Europe. It is a disaster, it is a destruction that Humanity will never recover from in the next 1,000 years.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas says the future of the Commonwealth Nations’ greatness has been seen. The World wants to bring destruction upon Humanity which is called Apocalypse of Judaism that will see 500 million Commonwealth people massacred to death. The Layersstarts with propaganda whereby the People are made enemies before the People whom they know. The propaganda simply means the Europe has set up an excavation.

Excavation will mean the depth root of the Commonwealth people which has been a bug in them. The Commonwealth Nations were not known to these people called Europe, the Europeans went to harness them and in the harnestization of them, they had been in the European existence as a bug. The European Nations want to evacuate them from their lives and their settlement. From 2016, the evacuation of Commonwealth Citizens from Europe will begin.

3RD PREDICTION – CURRENCY DEVALUATION

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas prediction is that Europe will kill the Commonwealth Nations Economy by devaluating their Currency, because the economy is a ghostly operation where you hear $1billion, $3billion, it’s all pieces of paper. One person sits down, the Europe Zone decides.

Have you asked yourself who decides what the valuation of money will be? Nigeria owes America $1billion that does not mean anything, $1billon simply means Nigeria needs to generate 1 million slaves to work harder to generate resources for America. Nigeria foreign exchange market valuation is N420 to One-pound sterling. Have you asked yourself who determines the money ration, money equilibrium? How do you know today Naira in foreign exchange market) is N429 to One-pound sterling?

The European zone has masterminded a plot which the Jews called the ‘Holocaust’. But what will happen on the destruction of Commonwealth Nation is called the ‘Grandocaust’. The Jews suffered the Holocaust, the Commonwealth people will suffer the Grandocaust. In Grandocaust, 500 million Commonwealth nations’ citizens will be destroyed. The destruction has started already because their currency is being devalued every day. Essence of the devaluation of their currency is to kill their Civilization Exploration since every time the Commonwealth Nations come abroad, they are there to harness knowledge.

They don’t want them to harness knowledge anymore, they increase the currency to devalue their currency. If N500 is to One Dollar, what that simply would mean is that Commonwealth nations would not be able to buy, would not be able to sell. The Commonwealth Nation has been busy dealing on Crude Oil. They have forgotten that there is nothing like crude oil. Crude Oil is a European Developmental Schemology to be able to empower their industry.They have frozen Iran’s money, as such Iran cannot buy or sell? There is nothing like money.

Every Economy can sustain on themselves, what is America, what is London? Every nation should begin to work their ways into independence. Nigeria as a Nation can survive without America. Ghana can survive without America. Ghana does not need to do business with America, Nigeria does not need to do business with America: they should sustain their own economy. The reason for business Relationship is called ‘Knowledge Exploration.’ Nigeria wants to build bridges, America has a talent to build bridges for them, they do what is called ‘Money-Equilibrium’.

America will bring 100 civil engineers labour force, Nigeria will bring 1000 Labour force. What America does not need, what America needs from Nigeria, Nigeria supplies in terms of human Labour. But the truth is that, there would be Apocalypse of Judaism which is the destruction of the Commonwealth Race. The dragon of hell has possessed the body of men. There would be Apocalypse of Judaism. I called on the nations of Commonwealth today, to start preparing Storage and Reservation.

They need to create storage just like it was said in the Bible where Joseph translated the dream, and the king stored for seven years, because the famine lasted for seven years. What the Commonwealth Nations should do right now is we need to summon the Europe zone and the American Economists who determine the Money Equilibrium into a round table, Nigeria will no longer accept the devaluation of their Naira, Africa does not owe the Europe zone. The Europe zone saying Nigeria is indebted is a premeditated decoy to suppress them to slavery.

4TH PREDICTION – FAMINE PLOT

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas confirmed there will be serious Famine in Africa because this destruction will come upon the Commonwealth Nations, Nigeria right now should start learning to be an Island of its own, so that should this catastrophe come upon them, they can survive without crying to America. If Nigeria whose population is 180 million and 90 million dies, then Nigeria will perish. The Greatest Nation is a nation that have enough Massism. When the Population is densely, what normally would happen is that that Nation is blessed. But if the Commonwealth nations cannot sustain their citizens, I think they should start sterilizing their wives and sons, so that they do not lead to densely populated Human Race.

American government is deceiving them to sell their crude oil. Blinding their eyes with the big calling of the money, $10 Billion, $11 Billion. They don’t even know themselves anymore. As earlier said, this famine and destruction will hit the World in 2031. The famine and starvation in Commonwealth Nations will lasts for 10 years, so we are actually looking at 2030 to 2040.

If the famine lasts for 40 years, ¾ of the nations are all dead. Even the rich People that would have stored food, after a while the food will also finish. This is an eclipse of human destruction. They should stop selling their mineral resources. They should now use it to develop themselves and sustain their Human race, their race as a Nation because there will be Apocalypse of Judaism, 500million Commonwealth citizens will perish.

5TH PREDICTION –DEPORTATION PLOT

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas clarified the three layers of destruction”: the first layer are those without papers will be evacuated in six years, those with residence status will be revoked in seven years. They will start deporting those people they say they have no Papers to the ones who have papers and relaxed. They will begin to deport the People that have papers, and nations of Commonwealth are relaxed.

Then they begin to devalue the Naira, so nobody would be able to travel out of Nigeria anymore, by that time, those who will be able to travel to Europe will only be the Billionaires. The Nations of Africa, if they cannot manage their Citizens’ productive rate and multiplication of human race, they should sterilize themselves and stop having more babies. America right now is putting people to death because it does not know the value of Humans. Who decides which man dies or which man lives?

6TH PREDICTION – ISLAMISATION OF NIGERIA

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas pronounced by 2024, there would be nothing called Boko Haram. The Boko Haram will migrate into a New Uniformism and they shall be the Muslim Caliphate and the Muslim Caliphate are breeded to wipe every dark energy in their eyes.

Christians are dark energies, so, when they wear their Robes and be called the Muslim Caliphate, it would become the Religious War whereby for the first time in the history of the World, the Europeanism, they have been fighting Religious Wars, whereby Britain would go and attack Saudi Arabia because of Religious War. So, Countries shall be fighting because of Religionism.

So, all the Americans, all the British will all be beheaded by the Muslim Caliphate. So, the World must thread carefully because Blood will become Water, whereby for the first time, Humans will see a reason to realise that they have destroyed themselves. The destruction of Syria is little, the destruction of Nigeria will be five times above Syria. So, everybody really needs to be ready and do not sell their Birth Rights.

The Muslim Jihadists shall fight the Battle of Armageddon. The Battle of Armageddon can be fought in Lightness and Darkness. The Battle of Armageddon means when Men shall take their destinies upon their Hands, you either Live or you Die. Now, in fighting the Battle of Armageddon, Evil Genius believes in Evil, so the Boko Haram shall reframe into a New Militarian Power, they shall be called the Muslim Caliphate. She says by 2024, the Muslim Caliphate will lead the Civil War in Nigeria. They will take the East and the West unaware, so there is tendency that the Muslim Caliphate will win that will submerge Nigeria into submission.

So, Nigeria shall become a Muslim State.She confirms Iranians already has the Missile and in the Muslim Caliphate, Iran would join because Iran recognises their Brotherhood of the Northern Region and the Northern Region is a bigger settlement than the East and the West, so Iran would not be there to watch little miniature West and East destroy a whole Northern Region. So, the Saudi Arabia for the first time the War of the Muslim Caliphate will make Saudi Arabia and America to become Enemies.

She says the diplomacy of the World has seen Saudi mind their business, but because it is the Muslim Caliphate War, the Religious War that will decide whether Nigeria would be a Christian State or a Muslim State, the Saudis would not mind anymore whether America would bomb them, for the first time, they would come out and join Iran to bring Nigeria down.

She illustrates Religion and Politics are different. It’s just because Men find communication with God through Religion, but in a real Politics and Democratic Politics, Religion is an idea. Religion itself is Politics, Somebody has a means of communicating with God and he comes up with a Doctrine. So, if you have the Shia and Sunni Muslims at War, it’s just War of Ideology among themselves, that actually has nothing to do with Politics. But because the Muslimism Occult has uses Religion as their Governmentarian Parole.

Press Release By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas – Chairman of The Commonwealth Liberation Party And Chieftain of The Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission

Email: tclparty@outlook.com