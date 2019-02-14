Presidential Poll: I don’t need Buhari, Alausa’s funds to win election-Tinubu

Tasks Lagos to deliver 3M votes for Buhari

..Set up special taskforce for mobilization, monitoring of 57 councils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in delivering maximum votes to party’s Presidential candidate, Muhamnadu Buhari and other candidates in Saturday poll, without any financial support from public funds, in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, or Alausa, Lagos State.

Tinubu, who said he excused himself from the Abuja Presidential rally due to the importance of Lagos in the scheme of things, however, warned some party stalwart and members to desist from any form of anti-party activity or be dealt with, as the party is keeping close watch on some members who were planning to scuttle APC chances in the general poll.

APC leaders made the remarks when he addressed a large audience yesterday, at a stakeholders’ meeting attended by party chieftains, leaders and members at Police College, Play-Ground, Ikeja.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, led other personalities who included: Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Former Minister for Defence, Ademola Seriki, former deputy Governor in the state, Femi Pedro, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, APC state Chairmen, Tunde Balogun, South-West Women Leader, Kemi Nelson, state Women leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, comrade Kayode Opeifa, former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, party faithful, among others.

Tinubu spoke on a number of issues bordering on a peaceful conduct of the election and how to ensure maximum victory for APC from top to bottom.

The leader, who spoke in Yoruba and English languages, tasked party members to take the campaign aggressively to the neighboürhood, door-to-door in order to ensure at least 3 million votes for Buhari re-election.

“Buhari has no money to be stolen from him let alone demand for money for campaign to win election. I don’t need to go to Alausa for fund. I’m capable, with proven integrity to win election in this country.

“Ï do not depend on anybody to fulfil my promise to you. I will keep my promise according to your strength of votes delivered for the victory of APC. Every member that worked hard will be adequately compensated. I’m not here to buy your votes, I’m here to encourage you to work harder for the victory of Buhari and APC all the way.

Ï have no dream or ambition to be President of this country. When we decided to follow Buhari, we still stand firmly behind him and we are going to vote massively for Buhari in Lagos. We do not believe in violence, we are confidence of victory

Sets-up special taskforce

To achieve resounding victory at the poll, Tinubu announced the setting up of a Special Taskforce to take public complaints, mobilization, and monitoring of the exercise. Members includes: Seriki, Obanikoro, Mutiu Are, Tunji Bello, Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker Lagos House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun, deputy Speaker, Wale Ahmed, Abdullai Enilolobo, Toun Adeniran, Nelson, Bode Oyedele, Okoya-Thomas, Opeifa, Toke Benson, among others.

Describing the Saturday election as crucial, Tinubu said the members of the taskforce are automatic coordinators of all the party executives across the state, saying that elected officials would be held responsible for any lapses in their locality.

Tinubu, also urged the special taskforce, executives of the party to embark on final reconciliation of all aggrieved members by holding a crucial meeting, yesterday, with the aim of consolidating on electoral victory.

He commended members of the GAC, state executives for their leadership role in maintaining peace, tranquillity among all strata within the party and urged them not to relent in delivering Lagos for Buhari and all APC candidates in the election.

Also speaking on the occasion, Lagos State APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who declared “Öperation deliver your polling booth,” urged electorate, particularly, women to follow the direction Tinubu has laid to ensure victory, saying, “it is achievable.”