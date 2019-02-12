Presidential election: ANAP opinion poll gives Buhari edge

•Says Atiku may close gap with undecided votes in his strongholds

By Clifford Ndujihe

IF the opinion poll on the February 16 presidential election sponsored by the ANAP Foundation is anything to go by, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will be re-elected.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, may close the gap and win, if the mass of undecided voters in areas considered as his strongholds cast their votes.

Releasing the results of the opinion poll, yesterday, Founder and President of ANAP Foundation, Mr Atedo Peterside, said ‘’that PMB actually had an overall lead in our polls is cold comfort for his supporters because further analysis confirms that only approximately one-third of the electorate nationwide claimed to be certain to back his candidacy. Atiku was lagging behind PMB, but the fact that the undecided votes are concentrated outside the two zones where PMB is strongest (North-East & North-West) must give Atiku cause to believe that PMB’s lead might not be unassailable after all.’’

Presenting the outcome of the opinion poll in a statement titled: ‘’Things fall apart, but is the President aware?’’ Peterside said voter apathy is strongest in the South-East zone where only 61 per cent of the electorate say that they have given some consideration to the forthcoming elections, followed by South-South (73%) and South-West (79%). The rest are North-West, 87 %; North-East, 83 %; and North-Central, 80%. He added the apathy in the South is ‘’unsurprising because a choice of two elderly Northern Muslim candidates in 2019 might have alienated quite a few in the South.’’